Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to see if S Korea can meet high standards of TPP: spokesman

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's top government spokesman said Tuesday it is too early to comment on the prospect of South Korea joining the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership until it becomes clear whether the country can fully meet the high standards of the free trade pact.

South Korea expressed its willingness to join the pact the previous day. Britain, China and Taiwan have already applied for membership to the pact, which does not include the United States following its abrupt withdrawal from negotiations in 2017.

"What we need to do first is to see if an economy that seeks to join the pact is fully prepared to reach the high levels of the TPP 11," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

"We will continue to follow developments related to economies with interest in joining the pact and respond by taking into account our strategic standpoint and public understanding," he said.

The pact, formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, entered into force in 2018, cutting tariffs and setting high-standard rules for e-commerce, intellectual property and state-owned enterprises.

South Korean finance minister Hong Nam Ki said Monday that Seoul will begin the process of joining the TPP. Approval from the current 11 members is necessary.

Japan's relations with South Korea remain chilled over issues stemming from wartime history, embroiled in a dispute over wartime labor compensation.

Japan has welcomed the envisaged accession to the TPP by Britain and Taiwan but has taken a cautious stance on China.

Farm minister Genjiro Kaneko refrained from commenting on how the Japanese government views South Korea's potential accession, telling reporters that no formal application has been filed.

The TPP's 11 members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog