Japan to seek high-level talks with N Korea in Sweden

The Japanese government is seeking high-level talks with North Korea in Sweden as part of efforts to see progress in resolving the long-standing issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by the North, government sources said.

The contact is being considered as a flurry of diplomatic activities are taking place in the Nordic country ahead of a planned second U.S.-North Korea summit meeting next month, with senior diplomats from the two countries as well as from Japan and South Korea gathering there.

Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, visited the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm on Monday to meet Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea.

Biegun is believed to have held working-level talks with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who traveled to Sweden to attend an international meeting. The Japanese government sources said they are hoping to arrange a meeting between Kanasugi and Choe.

While Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has placed priority on resolving the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, little progress has been seen on the issue.

Japan officially lists 17 of its citizens as having been kidnapped by North Korean agents and suspects the North's involvement in many more disappearances of Japanese nationals. Of the 17, five were repatriated in 2002, but North Korea has claimed eight of them died and the other four never entered the country.

"If the contact is realized (in Sweden), we will convey our views," one of the sources said.

