Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A combination photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: REUTERS/Korea Summit Press Pool
politics

Japan to send senior diplomat to Singapore for U.S.-N Korea summit

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will dispatch a senior diplomat to Singapore to collect information when the United States and North Korea hold a historic summit next month, Japanese government sources said Saturday.

Tokyo is aiming to use the recent conciliatory mood surrounding North Korea as a momentum to resolve the issue of abductions of Japanese citizens by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s, which has prevented the two countries from moving to establish diplomatic ties.

Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, will head the Japanese liaison team to be sent to Singapore in time for the June 12 summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

Although North Korea threatened this week to cancel the meeting if the United States forces it to give up its nuclear program unilaterally, Japan believes the summit is likely to be held.

"It will be a historic meeting between a North Korean leader and a U.S. president. I don't believe Mr. Kim would easily blow such an opportunity," one of the sources said.

The liaison team is expected to seek to have contacts with North Korean officials as well as U.S. officials in Singapore. Kanasugi is charged with negotiations with North Korea.

There is speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe or Foreign Minister Taro Kono may visit Singapore to be briefed by Trump on the summit. But the government is apparently waiting to see North Korea's attitude at the summit before deciding on such an option.

Kanasugi, who will visit Singapore from June 11 to 13, is expected to closely communicate with U.S. officials ahead of the summit and to be briefed by them afterwards. Masaaki Kanai, director of the Northeast Asia Division of the bureau, plans to accompany him, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya