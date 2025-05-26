 Japan Today
politics

Japan to spend ￥900 bil in 1st stimulus combating Trump tariffs

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's government plans to spend 900 billion yen on emergency economic measures to counter the negative impacts of higher U.S. tariffs, marking the nation's first fiscal response to President Donald Trump's trade duties, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The overall scale of the relief package is estimated to reach up to 2.8 trillion yen, including spending by local governments, in a bid to tackle a potential downturn in the broader economy, the sources added.

Amid concerns that U.S. tariffs imposed by Trump could hurt business performance and wages, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration is set to focus on subsidies for utility bills and support for corporate financing.

In the run-up to a national parliamentary election this summer, the Cabinet, whose approval ratings have fallen to their lowest level since it was formed last October, is expected to endorse funding for the package as early as Tuesday, the sources said.

Roughly 600 billion yen will be allocated as subsidies to curb sharp increases in electricity and gas bills during the summer, while about 300 billion yen will be utilized to support financially struggling businesses, according to the sources.

To secure the spending, the government is likely to draw around 388 billion yen from the reserve fund -- typically set aside for emergencies -- for fiscal 2025 through next March, while tapping low-interest loans.

Under the utility bill subsidy program, the government aims to ease the financial burden on households by 1,040 yen in July and September, and by 1,260 yen in August, when summer temperatures peak in Japan.

The scheme was initially introduced in 2023 under then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address rising energy prices stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine the previous year and the yen's depreciation that drove up import costs.

The program has since been implemented intermittently. As utility prices are now projected to decrease with the crude oil price declining, critics have labeled the decision to continue it as politically motivated ahead of the House of Councillors election.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Is not stimulus, it's subsidy. Stimulus impact should be measured and being evaluated, however in Japan stimulus impact never being measured.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

