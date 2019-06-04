Japan to streamline farm export procedures from next spring

Japan decided Tuesday to centralize aspects of its agricultural product export process, including food safety management and the farm ministry's negotiations with importers, from next spring in an effort to streamline operations.

The decision is aimed at cutting down export processing times by making clear which government body manages the system. At present, the farm ministry oversees negotiations on conditions set by importers, while the health ministry drives efforts to obtain an international food safety management certification.

Certification under the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point system, which manages food hygiene and safety procedures, is required when exporting agricultural products such as beef to Europe and the United States.

"We hope to prevent any delay of high-potential farm exports caused by the sluggish administrative process as soon as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday at a ministerial meeting held to discuss Japan's farm exports. Tokyo has set the target of achieving 1 trillion yen ($9.3 billion) of farm exports in 2019.

Proposed changes also include the government sharing the details of businesses wishing to export farm products with local municipalities that certify the products' safety and origin so that documentation can be issued faster.

Private-sector institutions will also be permitted to perform food safety inspections.

The government aims to submit a bill on the new farm export policy to an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened this fall.

In 2018, Japan's agricultural exports amounted to a record 906.8 billion yen, with Hong Kong remaining the largest buyer of Japanese farm produce. China and the United States were second and third largest, respectively.

However, 23 countries and regions continue to restrict food imports from Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and surrounding areas following the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

