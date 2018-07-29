Japan to survey disputed islets in Aug. for projects with Russia

Japan is arranging an on-site survey next month of islands controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo in a bid to realize joint development of the disputed islets, sources close to the bilateral ties said Saturday.

The Japanese government hopes the joint economic activities on the islands off northeastern Hokkaido, which the two countries' leaders agreed in 2016 to start talks on, will help resolve the long-standing territorial dispute.

The survey team, the third of its kind, is expected to be sent to the islands from Aug. 16 to 22. The Japanese government plans to discuss with Russia the details of the trip during a meeting to be held between the countries' foreign ministers in Moscow on Tuesday.

According to an agreement reached in September, the two countries will conduct joint economic activities in five areas -- aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind power, and waste reduction.

On greenhouse farming, an idea to grow strawberries and vegetables on one of the disputed islands, Etorofu, has emerged, according to the sources. Tokyo hopes to make the planned farming profitable by increasing the types of products to be grown, such as tomatoes and cucumbers.

The economic activities are expected to benefit Russia by bringing in investment to the underdeveloped region.

But uncertainty remains over whether the joint development projects will start smoothly, with Japan putting priority on working out a special scheme that would not compromise its legal position regarding the sovereignty of the isles.

The long-standing territorial row concerns the islands of Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai group, collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

They were seized by the Soviet Union in the days soon after Japan's World War II surrender in 1945 and the dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

According to Russian authorities, the Japanese team, consisting mainly of officials of private companies, is likely to start touring the islands from Aug. 17 after arriving on Kunashiri by ship.

