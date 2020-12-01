Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to appoint new ambassador to Britain

TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to appoint Hajime Hayashi, who previously headed the Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Bureau, as ambassador to Britain, a ministry source said Tuesday.

Hayashi will replace Yasumasa Nagamine, former senior deputy foreign minister who is seen as a candidate for the post of a judge at the Japanese Supreme Court, the source said.

Hayashi, a graduate of the University of Tokyo, joined the ministry in 1982. He served as an executive secretary to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during Abe's first stint from 2006 to 2007 and also assumed the post of ambassador to Belgium.

He has been assistant chief Cabinet secretary in charge of foreign affairs since October 2019. He is set to be replaced by Shigeki Takizaki, head of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, effective Wednesday.

Nagamine has been ambassador to Britain since October 2019 after stints as the head of the ministry's International Legal Affairs Bureau, senior deputy foreign minister in charge of economic affairs and ambassador to South Korea.

