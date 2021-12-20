Japan to increase 5-year budget for hosting U.S. troops to ¥1.05 tril

Japan and the United States have agreed to increase Tokyo's contribution for hosting U.S. military forces to 1.05 trillion yen over the five-year period from fiscal 2022 starting April, government sources said Monday.
The roughly 5 percent increase in so-called host nation support, equivalent to 211 billion yen per fiscal year, came in response to calls from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden for the Japanese government to foot more of the costs, given the need for the U.S. forces to deal with China.
The two sides have agreed to reduce Tokyo's financial contribution for utility costs, with the increased amount to be allocated to funding expenses such as maintenance of facilities used together by Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military, and their joint exercises, the sources said.
The Japanese government is believed to have determined that a certain amount of increase was inevitable in light of the need to boost the long-standing security alliance, while the U.S. forces are mobilizing their most advanced hardware in the region to address China's rapid military expansion.
The agreement will be signed during a meeting involving the two allies' defense and foreign ministers to be held in the United States in January.
In the current fiscal year through March, the support to cover expenses, such as utilities and the wages of Japanese staff at U.S. military bases, was budgeted at 201.7 billion yen.
Cost-sharing agreements between Japan and the United States are usually signed to cover five-year terms.
But for fiscal 2021, the two countries settled for a one-year extension of a five-year pact that expired in March 2021, as their talks were affected by the transition of presidential power in Washington from Donald Trump to Biden.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
5 years ago only cost 190 billion yen, now it become 211 billion which mean 51 billion yen extra each year for next five year. Japan must be having a good economy recently also need to thank to all tax payer in Japan.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20160530/p2a/00m/0na/017000c
Randy Johnson
Although japan's economy was fragile after WWII and the fact that the US helped japan out by importing inferior goods from japan to help boost japan's economy, the japanese should have wisely started taxing its citizens to help pay for various government spending such as milirary/defense, but no, they didn't. There was no consumption tax on anything up until about 25 years ago and it's been drastically increasing since.
Typical. No foresight. Typical. Oh, so typical.
And now they whine about it and oh so typically try to blame shift.
Oh, so typical.
Simian Lane
All in all, a good investment. Better than splurging it on Bitcoin or space programs. Because the biggest problem is down here on earth, next door to Japan.
Just so long as no new bases are built on unspoiled nature.
sakurasuki
Because tax is not only consumption tax, there is income tax, corporation tax, capital gain tax, inheritance tax (death tax)
https://news.bloombergtax.com/daily-tax-report-international/japan-tax-revenue-hits-a-record-60-8t-yen-despite-pandemic
Meiyouwenti
It would be less costly for Japan to develop its own nuclear weapons to protect itself from the aggressive neighbors than keep hosting the cash hog.