Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to work with both U.S., Britain in developing next fighter jet

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has decided to develop a successor to its aging F-2 fighter jet jointly with both the United States and Britain instead of picking only one partner, government sources said Wednesday.

Under the plan, Japan will work with either of the two partners depending on the parts for the Air Self-Defense Force's mainstay fighter aircraft, according to the sources.

By partnering with the two countries, the Japanese government hopes to keep one country from exercising excessive influence on the development program while ensuring interoperability, reliability and cost efficiency, the sources said.

Japan aims to start developing a prototype of the new fighter jet in fiscal 2024 for deployment in fiscal 2035 when the current F-2s' retirement will begin.

Senior Defense Ministry officials told the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party in June that the ministry would pick a partner country by the end of the year, according to the sources.

The ministry had recently suggested the possibility of three-way cooperation, the sources added.

The government initially leaned toward having the United States as its development partner to ensure interoperability as development of the ASDF's existing aircraft was led by Washington.

The F-2 is derived from the U.S. F-16 fighter jet and built by U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. and Japanese engineering firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for the ASDF.

The Defense Ministry has said Lockheed Martin, U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co. and BAE Systems Plc of Britain had proposed a joint project with Mitsubishi Heavy to develop F-2 parts.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo