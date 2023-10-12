Japanese foreign minister denounces Hamas attack in phone talks with Israel

Israeli police work at the scene of a shooting outside of a police station in east Jerusalem, near the Old City, on Thursday night.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday condemned the weekend "terror attack" in Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, during a telephone call with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

In their 15-minute call, the first since Hamas struck Israel, Kamikawa told Cohen that the "brutal, indiscriminate attack" and abductions of civilians by the militant group "cannot be justified on any grounds," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"It is obvious that Israel has a right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law," Kamikawa said, expressing Japan's hope that calm will return as soon as possible, according to the ministry.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday, triggering concern about oil supplies from the Middle East.

Media reports said that as of Thursday over 2,700 people had been killed in the Hamas attack and the retaliation by Israel, which is reportedly preparing for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that is controlled by the militant group.

Kamikawa, meanwhile, asked Cohen to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Israel, with the conflict escalating.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference that Japan will evacuate its nationals living in Israel on a charter flight Saturday from Tel Aviv to Dubai, as many commercial flights to Israel have been suspended.

Japan has traditionally maintained friendly relations with both sides in the conflict, while the United States and the other Group of Seven major economies have voiced their eagerness to provide military assistance to Israel.

In Tel Aviv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will fully support Israel. They also discussed the possibility of establishing a safe corridor for Palestinians fleeing Israeli strikes.

Kamikawa, who is on a six-day tour of four Southeast Asian nations from Sunday, spoke to Cohen from Bangkok. She has also held telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

