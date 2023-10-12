Japanese foreign minister denounces Hamas attack in phone talks with Israel

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Thursday condemned the weekend "terror attack" in Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, during a telephone call with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.
In their 15-minute call, the first since Hamas struck Israel, Kamikawa told Cohen that the "brutal, indiscriminate attack" and abductions of civilians by the militant group "cannot be justified on any grounds," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
"It is obvious that Israel has a right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law," Kamikawa said, expressing Japan's hope that calm will return as soon as possible, according to the ministry.
Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday, triggering concern about oil supplies from the Middle East.
Media reports said that as of Thursday over 2,700 people had been killed in the Hamas attack and the retaliation by Israel, which is reportedly preparing for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip that is controlled by the militant group.
Kamikawa, meanwhile, asked Cohen to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Israel, with the conflict escalating.
In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular press conference that Japan will evacuate its nationals living in Israel on a charter flight Saturday from Tel Aviv to Dubai, as many commercial flights to Israel have been suspended.
Japan has traditionally maintained friendly relations with both sides in the conflict, while the United States and the other Group of Seven major economies have voiced their eagerness to provide military assistance to Israel.
In Tel Aviv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington will fully support Israel. They also discussed the possibility of establishing a safe corridor for Palestinians fleeing Israeli strikes.
Kamikawa, who is on a six-day tour of four Southeast Asian nations from Sunday, spoke to Cohen from Bangkok. She has also held telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.© KYODO
Asiaman7
“My husband has been martyred, people. God, please punish them.” — Palestinian nurse upon discovering that her medic husband had been killed in an Israeli air strike
If Palestinians like this woman feel “punishment” is righteous for reckless killing, she should be pleased by the death of her husband. That was “punishment,” and more is apparently coming.
If you give no value to the lives of others’ loved ones, you should expect absolutely no value to be given to the lives of your loved ones.
All of us must learn to live together peacefully with others.
Fanta
"It is obvious that Israel has a right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law,"
Defending itself means, bombing innocent people in Palestine?
So if Japan was attacked by a terrorist group, to defend itself Japan should bomb the country from the terrorist origin?
Disgusting
Raw Beer
I hope he'll also condemn the brutal indiscriminate response by Israel, including the use of white phosphorous. They have already killed so many innocent civilians and 12 UN workers.
Moonraker
Unless forced into the open, Japanese diplomacy has for 70 years generally consisted of keeping a low profile when anything breaks out. Why not now? On the other hand, as the major beneficiary of "world peace" for the past 70 years, Japan has the chance to actively do something about maintaining it right now, yet it jeopardises its widely-touted honest broker status for nothing.
Alan Ochoa
Love how Israel just straight up got away with constant bombings, sniping children, killing a famous journalist who clearly had a press vest, and restricting Palestinians of access to clean water among other atrocities. None were in self defense, but the minute Palestinians throw a punch back everyone suddenly condemns them instead lol unreal. God forbid anyone fights back against their oppressor I guess.
kurisupisu
Shouldn’t Yoko Kamikawa have called Ismail Haniyeh instead?
I don’t really get how Japanese diplomacy works
John-San
Less than 24 hours before North Gaza is levelled. Everyone North off a certain line in North Gaze must evacuate in 24 hour. Israel stated this to the UN early this morning. So 9.00 am levelling will start. I assume missiles barrages all day. Moving in with Armed Earthmovers, Tanks and ground cover the next morning. The Northern border should be very prepare for a Missile barrage from South Lebanon by now and Israel forces all set in the south and the West Bank. Hamas Defence is a series of under ground tunnel networks to repel the ground attack the morning after the missile barrage.