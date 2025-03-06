 Japan Today
Japan trade minister to visit U.S. from Sunday to seek tariff exemption

0 Comments
TOKYO

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto is slated to visit the United States from Sunday, an official said, as the government seeks to persuade the administration of President Donald Trump to exclude Japan from additional tariffs.

His three-day trip comes as Trump, who is pursuing an "America First" policy again during his nonconsecutive second term, has expressed eagerness to impose further tariffs on many imported goods to protect domestic industries.

Muto is expected to hold talks with senior officials, including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the official said Thursday.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

