Japan, Turkey agree to start security dialogue next month

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, right, meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Ankara, Turkey, on Thursday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed Thursday to hold the first round of a bilateral security dialogue late next month.

The director-level meeting will allow the two countries to exchange views on Middle Eastern and East Asian security issues.

The ministers met amid increased tensions in the Middle East following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial decision earlier this month to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

At a joint press appearance after their meeting in Ankara, Kono said he and Cavusoglu "had a fulfilling exchange of views about Middle Eastern issues including the state of peace in the Middle East following the U.S. announcement on Jerusalem and the Syrian issue."

Cavusoglu said Turkey wants to cooperate further with Japan on regional issues including Syria.

Kono also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreeing to move ahead with the expansion of bilateral trade and investment.

Erdogan has suggested Turkey might cut off diplomatic relations with Israel over the U.S. decision.

Turkey is the last destination in Kono's six-day tour of the Middle East, during which he met Israeli, Palestinian, Jordanian and Omani leaders.

