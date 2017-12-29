Japan, Turkey agree to start security dialogue next month

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed Thursday to hold the first round of a bilateral security dialogue late next month.
The director-level meeting will allow the two countries to exchange views on Middle Eastern and East Asian security issues.
The ministers met amid increased tensions in the Middle East following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial decision earlier this month to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
At a joint press appearance after their meeting in Ankara, Kono said he and Cavusoglu "had a fulfilling exchange of views about Middle Eastern issues including the state of peace in the Middle East following the U.S. announcement on Jerusalem and the Syrian issue."
Cavusoglu said Turkey wants to cooperate further with Japan on regional issues including Syria.
Kono also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreeing to move ahead with the expansion of bilateral trade and investment.
Erdogan has suggested Turkey might cut off diplomatic relations with Israel over the U.S. decision.
Turkey is the last destination in Kono's six-day tour of the Middle East, during which he met Israeli, Palestinian, Jordanian and Omani leaders.© KYODO
3 Comments
Matt Hartwell
Japan not so fussy about who they talk to these days. Turkey is now an anti-Western country in large measure. While Japan gets closer, the West is moving away. Erdogan is an Islamist and certainly no believer in democracy.
Feridun Findik
Some might say same about Trump, don't you?
Feridun Findik
Some might say same about the leader of the so called western counties Trump, don't you?
What do you know about Turkey or it's president except news from "western" media?