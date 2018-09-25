Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to a summit meeting at U.N. headquarters Monday. Photo: Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool
Japan, Turkey to seek early conclusion of free trade accord

NEW YORK

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed Monday to aim to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement "at an early date."

During their talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Abe said he wants to enhance bilateral ties that have been steadily deepening under Erdogan in various areas, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said

Japan and Turkey started negotiations to reach a bilateral free trade agreement in 2014. Turkey serves as a manufacturing base for Japanese companies making products for the European Union.

Erdogan congratulated Abe on his victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party presidential election on Sept. 20, an outcome that boosted his chance of becoming Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues and Abe hailed Turkey's "strenuous diplomatic efforts" in reaching a deal with Russia to set a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib region that averted an attack on the stronghold of Syrian rebels.

U.S.-Turkey relations have worsened in recent months over the detention of a U.S. pastor and Washington has imposed sanctions against Ankara over the case. The Turkish lira has faced sell-offs.

In a separate meeting, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed hope for stability in U.S.-Turkey relations for the benefit of the Turkish economy and said Japan is ready to do what it can.

wow so I'll guess that human rights were not in the trade agreement. What an embarassment

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Abe san should count his fingers after shaking hands with that guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

