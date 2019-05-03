Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, U.S. to step up cooperation on AI, quantum technology

WASHINGTON

Japan and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence and quantum science and technology.

The two governments reached the agreement at a high-level meeting in Washington as China aggressively develops artificial intelligence, robotics and other advanced technologies under the state's initiative.

"As Japan, the United States and other countries that share values build a common platform and promote initiatives, we can establish a firm footing against enterprises from China and other parties," Masahiko Shibayama, Japanese minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, told reporters after the meeting on Thursday.

Shibayama quoted participants as saying that increased cooperation in artificial intelligence would require Tokyo and Washington to ensure security and other institutional arrangements. Others called for deregulation to seek new business opportunities, he said.

Takuya Hirai, Japan's minister for science and technology policy, said the two countries have common interest in promoting investment in research and development on artificial intelligence, training personnel in the field and protecting privacy in connection with a broader use of artificial intelligence.

Hirai said that besides artificial intelligence and quantum technology, U.S. delegates showed interest in 5G, the fifth generation of wireless, apparently due to the advance of China's Huawei Technologies Co, a leader in next-generation 5G mobile communications.

Hirai and Shibayama represented Japan at the two government's Joint High Level Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation, the first of its kind since October 2015.

The U.S. delegation was led by Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Michael Kratsios, deputy assistant to the president for technology policy and deputy U.S. chief technology officer.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

