Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center right, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik, Pool
politics

Japan, U.S. agree to work toward successful G7 Hiroshima summit

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that their countries will work together to realize a successful Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima next month.

Kishida has recently met with senior U.S. officials visiting Japan in succession to boost the momentum toward the G7 summit, slated to be held in his home constituency of Hiroshima, a city that was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in August 1945.

Blinken visited the prime minister's office in Tokyo after concluding the three-day G7 foreign ministerial gathering in the resort town of Karuizawa, central Japan, around a month before the main summit.

At the outset of the meeting, which was open to the media, Kishida said Japan wants to work with the United States to maintain a "rules-based international order" -- in an apparent reference to China's growing regional military assertiveness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Calling the G7 a "critical steering committee for the leading democratic economies," Blinken told Kishida that President Joe Biden is looking forward to "pursuing" the agenda set out by Japan at the three-day summit scheduled from May 19.

Kishida has expressed that he is eager to pitch his vision of a world free of nuclear weapons at the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

In Karuizawa, the G7 foreign ministers demonstrated their unity on Taiwan, while urging China, which regards the island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary, to behave responsibly as a member of the international community.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union, also pledged to bolster economic sanctions on Russia and continue supporting Ukraine, which has been under attack by Moscow since February 2022.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

yet another meeting of the political-jetset, in order to agree to agree......

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan, U.S. agree to work toward successful G7 Hiroshima summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that their countries will work together to realize a successful Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima next month.

Nonsense “news.” Real news would be the two countries refusing to work together toward a successful summit.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nonsense “news.”

Perhaps they also agreed to occasionally agree and occasionally disagree?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

a successful Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima next month.

In other words, do another pathetic farce for the geopolitical complacency of the US...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog