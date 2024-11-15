 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Japan, U.S., Australia defense chiefs to meet on Sunday

TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday he will visit Australia for talks with his U.S. and Australian counterparts on the weekend to affirm their security cooperation, amid China's growing military activity in the region.

"We hope to share our awareness on the regional situation...and hold discussions to further promote our defense cooperation," Nakatani told a press conference.

Following the trilateral talks in the northern city of Darwin on Sunday, Nakatani, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles are expected to release a joint statement.

They may also discuss the situation surrounding Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that China views as a renegade province, as well as ways to deal with North Korea, which has repeatedly test-fired ballistic missiles despite international condemnation.

Nakatani will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Austin and Marles on Sunday, before returning to Japan on Monday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

1 Comment
Good to see free countries working together and hopefully that survives the next four years.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

