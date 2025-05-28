Japan, U.S., Australia to agree to set up defense consultation body

The defense chiefs of Japan, the United States and Australia are expected to agree to establish a senior official-level consultation body to discuss their forces' collaborative operations at their meeting later this week in Singapore, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The planned talks on the fringes of the three-day Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in the city-state from Friday will come as the three Indo-Pacific democracies have become more vigilant against China's maritime assertiveness in the region.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his U.S. and Australian counterparts, Pete Hegseth and Richard Marles, are set to release a joint statement after their gathering, according to the sources.

It will be the first trilateral defense ministerial meeting by the three countries since November and under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who took office for his nonconsecutive second term in January.

At the talks, Washington and its two allies will likely renew their concerns over Chinese military activities in the East and South China seas and affirm the need to increase joint defense drills and beef up their air defense cooperation, the sources said.

The three ministers are also considering holding a quadrilateral gathering involving another U.S. ally in the region, the Philippines, the sources added.

© KYODO