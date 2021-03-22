Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, U.S. defense chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs agreed in their meeting last week to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing multiple government sources.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin brought up the issue when he met with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi although there was no discussion on the specifics of how the two countries should coordinate responses to such an emergency, the news outlet reported.

Japan has historically refrained from commenting on potential emergency situations in Taiwan in relation to China and its stance remains to "encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions," Kyodo said.

Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met their counterparts in Tokyo last week in what was the first overseas visit by top members of President Joe Biden's cabinet.

In a joint statement issued with Japan, Austin and Blinken said, "China's behavior, where inconsistent with the existing international order, presents political, economic, military and technological challenges to the alliance and to the international community."

No immediate comment from U.S. Embassy in Japan was available. Representatives for the Japanese defense ministry could not be reached for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel