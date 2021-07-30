Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan, U.S. defense chiefs agree to bolster deterrence

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs agreed over the phone on Friday to further strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the bilateral alliance in light of the increasingly severe security environment.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters after the talks that he and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also exchanged views over the current situation in the East and South China seas, where China is expanding its military presence.

The talks, held at the request of the United States, came as Austin wrapped up his trip to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines from Monday.

Austin's trip to the Southeast Asian countries "clearly shows that the United States will deeply commit to this region's security and is very significant," Kishi said.

The defense chiefs also confirmed the importance of cooperating with the international community to maintain and strengthen the free and open Indo-Pacific and vowed to work with partners in and out of the region, according to Kishi.

China, which has overlapping territorial claims with its neighbors in the South China Sea, has raised concerns by building military outposts in the disputed waters.

In the East China Sea, China has frequently sent its coast guard vessels near the Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited Japanese-administered islets claimed by Beijing, despite protests from Tokyo.

Talks like these, and actions to mitigate the aggressive destabilizing actions of the Chinese in the region are going to continue for as long as China remains a threat to other nations and the status quo. China knows this and expects this and will make bellicose statements denouncing anything that makes their plans of dominance harder to achieve.

Queue the deniers.

Sounds like very productive talks given literally nothing changed.

In response to Xi's increased aggressiveness and brutality, increasing defense capabilities of the surrounding nations just makes common sense.

P. SmithToday  06:02 pm JST

Sounds like very productive talks given literally nothing changed.

I'm with you. The US does not have a foreign policy that is set up to deal with China's growing military strength; but maybe sending Harris to Vietnam and Singapore will shake up the CCP.

Answer to China's aggressive rise.

Support Japan rebuild it's military.

Article 9 USA idea, pushed for it in the 50's. Time for a change, time for USA to support Japan if you want help when the missiles start firing.

Plaza Accord which crippled Japan for more then 3 decades 30 years of economic stagnation USA idea. America can help at least for 1 decade to support Japan's rise again to counter China on the world stage.

Japan tried to get Nuclear Deterance once China had the Nuke. Who stopped Japan?? USA You did.

USA told Japan you don't need the nuke, don't built it, don't get it, we have it. Now in 2021 China threan Japan with Nuclear destruction. North Korea threaten Japan with nuclear destruction. Such Threats Would Not Exist If Japan Had It's Own Nuclear Deterance.

South Korea rich and powerful not Part of Quad Alliance. No Article 9. No restrictions. Getting closer to China and North Korea. All the help and pressure falling back on Japan in East Asia as the Shield.

The U.S, does have a foreign policy to confront China's military expansion. The US "Pivot to Asia" was implemented during the Obama administration. And it has developed into expanded joint exercises with US allies as well as full implentation of QUAD which actually goes back to 2007. An effort is being made to expand the alliance to Southeast Asian nations as well. All of this is being facilitated by China's continued actions and behavior towards other countries.

Look like China beat Japanese to the punch ,by building 100 of nuclear silos ,found by a private company Google China Missile Silos

The U.S, does have a foreign policy to confront China's military expansion. The US "Pivot to Asia" was implemented during the Obama administration. And it has developed into expanded joint exercises with US allies as well as full implentation of QUAD which actually goes back to 2007. An effort is being made to expand the alliance to Southeast Asian nations as well. All of this is being facilitated by China's continued actions and behavior towards other countries.

A lot of the new weapons coming on line now and in the next few years entered development ten to twelve years ago in response to what the DoD was seeing China develop. Next year a new stealth bomber begins flight testing (the first two are being built in Palmdale now) and a new 6th fighter is already well along with its own test program (look up NGAD). It was revealed last September that the new airplane "broke records" though the Air Force is coy about which ones and claims it is nearing a production decision. Who knows what else is out there. The Army has never revealed what that helicopter was that crashed during the Bin Laden raid and the Air Force has never released a photo of the RQ-180 long range stealth UAS, though it admits to its existance.

