The Senkaku islands Photo: KYODO file
politics

Japan, U.S. defense chiefs confirm Senkakus come under security pact

TOKYO

The defense chiefs of Japan and the United States on Saturday confirmed that the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea fall under the scope of a security treaty between the two countries.

Speaking by phone, both Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and U.S. acting defense secretary, Christopher Miller, referred to the application of Article 5 of the treaty to contingencies surrounding the Japan-controlled, China-claimed islands, according to the Defense Ministry.

The article obligates the United States to respond to armed attacks on territories under Japan's administration. Separately, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday assured Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in their first phone talks that Washington will help defend the uninhabited islands.

"We are opposed to a unilateral change of the status quo" by force, Kishi was quoted by the Japanese ministry as saying on China's rising maritime assertiveness during his conversation with Miller, who assumed the post after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that he had fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

China, which has stepped up its territorial claims in the East and South China seas, regularly sends ships to the Senkaku Islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

Other issues discussed by Kishi and Miller included North Korea and Japan's new missile defense plan, according to the ministry.

They agreed that Japan and the United States will continue to cooperate in cracking down on North Korea's ship-to-ship transfers of goods banned by the U.N. Security Council, in addition to sharing concern over Pyongyang's missile development program, it said.

It's so utterly ridiculous to quarrel over a piece of land. Look at Nagorno-Karabakh, over 5,000 killed in a conflict over land. While I support territorial integrity of every country, I am all against sending young men to fight and die for a piece of uninhabited land. That includes me being 28. My opinion may not be popular among nationalists but I respect them, so please, respect mine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan needs to stand up for itself in regards to these “islands” before it asks the US to stand up for it. Have the MSDF constantly patrol the waters. If they get into trouble, they can call their big brother, the US Navy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

