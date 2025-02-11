Japan, U.S. eye defense chiefs' meeting in Japan in late March

Japan and the United States are arranging a late March meeting in Japan between Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to strengthen cooperation and discuss strategies for countering regional security challenges posed by China, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

They are expected to reaffirm their countries' commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and may discuss how Tokyo should enhance its defense capabilities amid planned budget increases, in line with recent discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the sources said.

In their meeting Friday in Washington, Ishiba and Trump affirmed the importance of peace around Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Tokyo and Washington are also considering a plan for Nakatani and Hegseth to visit Iwoto Island in the Pacific, the site of fierce battles between Japanese and U.S. forces in the final days of World War II, and attend a joint memorial service to underscore the strength of their alliance, the sources said.

The defense chiefs are expected to discuss measures to bolster Japanese and U.S. military presence in the region surrounding Japan's southwestern island chain extending to Taiwan in preparation for a potential contingency involving the self-ruled democratic island.

Their discussions are also expected to cover ways to enhance the command-and-control framework between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and U.S. forces following next month's launch of the SDF's Joint Operations Command for ground, maritime and air forces, the sources said.

The defense chiefs will confirm their commitment to the construction of the replacement facility within Okinawa's main island for the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the southern prefecture, the sources said.

The countries agreed in 1996 that the United States would return the land used for the Futenma base, located in a densely populated area. Japan selected a coastal area of the island as the relocation site in 1999, but construction has been delayed by political wrangling and strong local opposition.

In their talks over the phone late last month, Nakatani and Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, agreed to enhance the alliance's "deterrence and response capabilities," the Japanese minister has said.

