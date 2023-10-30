Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, U.S. eye economic 2-plus-2 ministerial talks in November

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and the United States are considering a meeting of their foreign and economy ministers in San Francisco in November, a source close to the matter said Monday, amid growing challenges in the economic security field posed by China.

The Japan-U.S. two-plus-two talks on the economy would be held on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum's ministerial gathering scheduled for two days from Nov 14 in the Californian city, according to the source.

If realized, it would be the second time for Japan and the United States to hold such discussions. The talks were initiated in July last year in Washington.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura are expected to attend the meeting, along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The four ministers are likely to exchange views on measures to build resilient supply chains for key minerals that are less dependent on certain countries in the face of China's expanding military use of cutting-edge technologies.

The prospect of the ministerial talks comes as expectations mount that U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet in San Francisco on the sidelines of the APEC summit in mid-November.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

12 Japanese Essential Oils for a Zen State of Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Temples and Shrines Devoted to Mythical Creatures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fish to Celebrate Fall

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Spots in Osaka Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel