Japan, U.S. eye summit around Sept 20 on China, North Korea issues: report

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the entrance hall of the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on May 24.

Japan and the United States are working on arranging a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden in New York around Sept 20 to discuss security issues in East Asia, Kyodo news reported on Saturday.

China's rising pressure on Taiwan, North Korea's nuclear test threats and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are among issues to be discussed, with the summit likely to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Kyodo said, citing sources in both governments.

Kishida is also likely to attend the Sept 19 funeral of Queen Elizabeth in Britain together with Emperor Naruhito before visiting the United States, TV Asahi reported earlier on Saturday. Biden has said he will attend the queen's funeral.

