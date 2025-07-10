Japan, U.S., Philippines reaffirm importance of navigation freedom

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, meets with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, left, and Philippines' Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and the Philippines on Thursday reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation as they discussed the situation in the East and South China seas amid Beijing's aggressive maritime behavior.

In the first trilateral ministerial meeting involving the three countries since President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, the ministers confirmed their opposition to any unilateral actions toward attempting to change the status quo "by force or coercion," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their Philippine counterpart Maria Theresa Lazaro took part in the meeting held on the sidelines of gatherings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur.

The United States and its two Asian allies have been stepping up maritime cooperation, holding in June a joint training among their coast guards in an area off Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Trump's predecessor Joe Biden organized the first-ever summit of the three countries in April 2024, as part of his administration's attempt to deal with China's ambitions in the region.

Iwaya also called for boosting "future-oriented cooperation" among the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Japan, China and South Korea, building on a similar accord reached by the three non-ASEAN countries in March.

At the outset of the ASEAN-plus-three meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Iwaya said the trilateral process involving Japan, China and South Korea has "synergy effects" with the three nations' collaboration with the regional bloc.

"We will continue to work closely together with China and South Korea so that we can advance future-oriented cooperation that will also contribute to ASEAN" nations, Iwaya said.

As for potential areas of cooperation, the minister pointed to common challenges in the region such as aging societies, disaster prevention, food security and efforts to tackle cross-border online fraud.

Iwaya expressed concern over deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, and called for the complete denuclearization of the latter, which continues to advance its missile and nuclear development, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon Joo also took part in the meeting.

Japan, the current chair of the trilateral framework, agreed with its two neighbors in March in Tokyo to speed up preparations for a summit meeting "at the earliest convenient time," which would follow one held in May 2024 in Seoul. At that time, Iwaya said the next summit needs to be held "by the end of this year."

