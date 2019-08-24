Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, U.S. reach framework trade pact; no tariff cuts on Japanese cars: report

0 Comments
TOKYO

The United States and Japan have reached the broad framework of a trade agreement, with Washington maintaining tariffs on Japanese autos but Tokyo cutting tariffs on U.S. beef and pork, Japan's Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reached the deal on Friday in Washington, and it will be announced at a meeting of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expected on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France, the newspaper said.

The Nikkei did not cite any sources for its information.

The report comes shortly after Motegi told reporters in Washington that he and Lighthizer had made "big progress" in their talks.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

One of the thing I miss the most living in Japan is an affordable aged sirloin, bring on the trade deal and some non mooing cows please.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog