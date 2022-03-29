Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, U.S., S. Korea top military officers to meet in Hawaii

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's highest-ranking military officer will travel to Hawaii later this week to meet with his counterparts from the United States and South Korea to discuss "various issues in the Asia-Pacific region," the Japanese Defense Ministry said Monday.

Following the recent launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea, Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of the Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff, is expected to exchange views with the top U.S. and South Korean military officers on concrete ways to cooperate during the meeting Wednesday local time.

The last trilateral discussions between the top uniformed officers took place in Hawaii last April when they shared concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

According to the ministry, Yamazaki will also meet separately with Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking U.S. military officer, on Tuesday local time.

The pair may discuss issues involving Taiwan, where China is ramping up military pressure. Beijing has regarded the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland by force if necessary.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

A meeting of China, Japan, Korea would be much better for the welfare of the region and to ward off interventionist pirates who only seek chaos, wars, business and selfish profit at the expense of other countries..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog