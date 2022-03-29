Japan, U.S., S. Korea top military officers to meet in Hawaii

Japan's highest-ranking military officer will travel to Hawaii later this week to meet with his counterparts from the United States and South Korea to discuss "various issues in the Asia-Pacific region," the Japanese Defense Ministry said Monday.

Following the recent launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea, Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of the Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff, is expected to exchange views with the top U.S. and South Korean military officers on concrete ways to cooperate during the meeting Wednesday local time.

The last trilateral discussions between the top uniformed officers took place in Hawaii last April when they shared concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

According to the ministry, Yamazaki will also meet separately with Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking U.S. military officer, on Tuesday local time.

The pair may discuss issues involving Taiwan, where China is ramping up military pressure. Beijing has regarded the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland by force if necessary.

© KYODO