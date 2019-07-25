Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, U.S. start working-level talks for bilateral trade pact

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Officials from Japan and the United States started a three-day meeting Wednesday in Washington to discuss a bilateral trade agreement, focusing on tariff cuts in agricultural and industrial products.

With U.S. President Donald Trump pushing for a deal soon after Japan's House of Councillors election held Sunday, the two governments aim to make tangible progress on tariff cuts in industrial products, which invite less confrontation than the farm sector, according to sources familiar with the talks.

On Wednesday, the two sides focused on tariff cuts on industrial goods, with Japan represented by officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Finance Ministry.

On Thursday, they plan to discuss tariff reductions on agricultural products, the sources said.

Based on results of working-level talks, Japanese economic revitalization minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are expected to hold closing negotiations as soon as early August.

A key issue is whether Tokyo and Washington will reach a win-win agreement in what is perceived to be a White House goalpost for September. Trump appears eager to claim a major trade victory in a boost to his 2020 re-election bid.

In ministerial talks in late June, the two governments agreed to speed up working-level talks looking into tariff cuts in a wide range of products.

But sensitive areas such as beef and pork for Japan and automobiles and auto parts for the United States are handled by Motegi and Lighthizer.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Festivals

Sumida River Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is the Meaning of Weeaboo or Weeb?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Unique Kakigori Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Mount Koya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Leaving Japan: What You Need To Do

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Anime With Compelling Female Protagonists to Enjoy in 2019

Savvy Tokyo