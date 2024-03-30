Japan, U.S. to boost security ties with UK, Australia, Philippines

Japan and the United States are set to strengthen their security partnership with Britain, Australia and the Philippines to counter China's assertive military posture, government sources said Saturday.

Under the closer security ties, the five countries will increase joint drills in the Indo-Pacific region and promote cooperation on defensive technologies, the sources said.

The new partnership is expected to be agreed upon at a meeting of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden during an April 10 summit in Washington. It will be included in a joint statement to be issued after the summit.

Japan hopes for stronger security ties with the other three U.S. allies to stand against China's growing military activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, attempts to rapidly bolster a military alliance could provoke China, causing regional divisions and instability.

In recent years, Britain has strengthened its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and plans to deploy a carrier strike group to the area in 2025. Japan, the United States and Britain are also expected to discuss holding joint drills near the Sea of Japan.

Regarding Australia, Japan and the United States are slated to discuss plans to improve interoperability and the smooth transfer of defensive technologies during the bilateral meeting.

Kishida and Biden may also discuss Japan's collaboration with the AUKUS security partnership, including those on antisubmarine warfare and robots, during the summit.

During the Washington visit, Kishida, Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are slated to hold a three-way summit to further promote cooperation on maritime security. They are also expected to discuss expanding joint drills, as well as Japan's defense aid to the Philippines.

Kishida will visit the United States as a state guest, marking the first such visit by a Japanese leader since then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip in 2015.

