Toshimitsu Motegi
Japan Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi at the TPP ministers meeting in Vietnam. Photo: Kyodo
politics

Japan, U.S. to push back 1st round of trade talks to Aug.

TOKYO

Japan and the United States are expected to push back the schedule for the first round of new trade talks to August from the initially considered late July, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The United States has faced difficulty in arranging the meeting as it is locked in trade standoffs with China and the European Union and is also renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, they said.

The Japan-U.S. trade meeting, to be held in Washington, will be attended by Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's economic and fiscal policy minister, and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. They are likely to discuss how best to realize free, fair and reciprocal trade.

There is growing concern about rising protectionism and speculation that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will push for a bilateral free trade agreement.

The Japanese government expects to hold the second round of the talks by late September, aiming to reach some agreements on bilateral cooperation, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

