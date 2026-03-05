 Japan Today
Japan, UAE confirm conclusion of EPA negotiations

TOKYO

Japan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday confirmed the conclusion of talks on an economic partnership agreement.

The confirmation came during a meeting in Tokyo between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's minister of industry and advanced technology. The agreement will take effect after domestic procedures are completed.

The ministers also agreed that the two nations will cooperate in ensuring the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for transporting crude oil, and in protecting Japanese nationals amid the escalating U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.

Motegi condemned Iran's retaliatory attacks that have caused civilian deaths and been extended to energy facilities in neighboring countries as well as civilian ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

"We would like to continue promoting cooperation in a wide range of areas," the top Japanese diplomat said.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's planned visit to Japan last month as a state guest was postponed amid concerns over a potential U.S. military intervention in response to Iran's crackdown on anti-government protests.

After meeting Motegi, Jaber paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi later Thursday.

