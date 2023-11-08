Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
politics

Japan, Ukraine to hold reconstruction conference next year in Tokyo

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that their countries will host a conference in Tokyo in February to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine, affected by Russia's ongoing invasion.

The leaders agreed that Japan and Ukraine will strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors in preparation for the reconstruction meeting slated for Feb 19. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expected to join the conference.

The two held phone talks after the Group of Seven, presided over by Japan, confirmed at the two-day foreign ministerial gathering in Tokyo that their robust support for Ukraine and stringent sanctions against Russia remain unchanged.

Kishida told Zelenskyy that Japan will maintain its support for Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since February 2022, despite growing global attention on the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy, who visited Kishida's home constituency of Hiroshima to participate as a guest at the G7 summit in May, expressed gratitude for Japan's efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine, according to the government.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Cry me a river Zelenskyy you moron

Fighting Russia is perhaps not going anywhere.

Make peace

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Disaster Capitalism 101.

Hopefully some good can come out of it like post WW2 reconstruction and not like Iraq /Afghanistan etc.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don't want to pay japanese tax for help Ukraina or military drill,Ukraina president was a commedian, so Can't trust a man who made jokes always!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

