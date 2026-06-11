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Kimi Onoda, center, minister in charge of economic security Image: AP
politics

Japan underlines stance on copyright works after Trump anime video post

3 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese minister on Friday underlined the government's stance on unauthorized use of copyrighted works, after U.S. President Donald Trump posted a video on social media appearing to depict him as the hero of anime series "Naruto."

Without commenting directly on the video, Kimi Onoda, minister for the "Cool Japan" strategy of promoting Japanese cultural exports, told a press conference that the "basic principle" of obtaining permission from rights holders to use copyrighted material "applies equally when the user is a public institution."

"Even in cases that may not clearly constitute copyright infringement, there is a risk that a work may be used in a manner contrary to the rights holder's intentions, damaging the work's image and causing harm to the rights holder," Onoda said, calling it "a matter requiring utmost caution."

She added that Japan has "conveyed its views on such matters to the U.S. side through diplomatic channels on multiple occasions."

The video posted on Trump's social media account last Saturday depicts him in situations including as Naruto, the titular protagonist of the popular ninja-themed anime and manga series. It has prompted online criticism.

The Trump administration has previously used Japanese properties in its social media communications, including what appear to be images from the Nintendo Co. "Wii Sports" video game in a post by the White House's X account regarding strikes on Iran during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with the country.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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3 Comments
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The worst thing is I saw the image and I can't unsee it!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It seems the White House is run by silly teenagers.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

‘Cool Japan’. If you have to call yourself ‘cool’, you’re not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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