Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan urges ASEAN to work with OECD on high-quality infrastructure

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono urged Southeast Asian countries on Thursday to work more closely with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to invest in high-quality infrastructure.

"There is no reason not to take advantage of the OECD's work on quality infrastructure," Kono told ministers from members of the Association of Southeast Asian nations and other officials at a conference in Tokyo jointly hosted by Japan and the OECD.

Kono said Japan will continue to promote cooperation between the 10-member regional body and the OECD, with a view to ASEAN members joining the Paris-based group of 35 advanced and emerging economies in the future.

He said the quality of infrastructure is crucial to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic development across Southeast Asia, warning that substandard infrastructure will not only inhibit such development, "but could even become a bottleneck to growth."

Although it eschews mentioning China by name, the Japanese government's repeated emphasis on the quality, openness and transparency of infrastructure projects reflects its desire to counter the influence of China's massive infrastructure investment in the region, including Beijing's "One Belt, One Road" megaproject. China is not an OECD member.

ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith were among the officials from the bloc speaking at the conference, part of a program established in 2014 to link ASEAN and the OECD.

Japan and Indonesia are the current co-chairs of the program.

Kono also urged the ASEAN officials to resist protectionism, saying free trade drives economic growth and job creation.

"Under the current antiglobalism and protectionist upsurge, the recent discussions in the OECD focus on a new narrative that free trade contributes to inclusive growth," he said.

He said the region will benefit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, to be signed in Chile later Thursday between Japan, four ASEAN members, and six other Pacific Rim nations.

Japan will put ASEAN at the core of its "free and open Indo-Pacific" strategy, which focuses on a rules-based order at sea, "to consolidate peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region as a whole," Kono said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

Invest in Kobe Steel

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

Hiroshima Peace Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo