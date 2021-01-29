Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan urges China to ensure new coast guard law follows int'l law

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on China on Friday to ensure that new legislation allowing its coast guard to use weapons in its waters complies with international law.

"What is important is that this legislation should not be implemented in a way that violates international law," Motegi told a press conference ahead of the legislation taking effect Monday.

"We will continue to closely watch with a high level of interest the movements of the Chinese coast guard, including how the enactment of the legislation will impact those on site," he said.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, passed a bill on Jan 22 allowing the coast guard to use weapons if foreign ships involved in illegal activities in waters claimed by the country fail to obey orders.

As Beijing claims that the Senkaku Islands, administered by Tokyo, in the East China Sea, are part of its territory, the legislation could target Japanese vessels navigating around the uninhabited islets, called Diaoyu in China.

Chinese ships have been frequently spotted in Japanese waters and the contiguous zone around the Senkaku Islands, triggering protests from Tokyo.

Japan will respond "calmly and resolutely" to any possible Chinese coast guard actions to protect its territory, Motegi said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

"Japan urges China to ensure new coast guard law follows int'l law".

Why ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo