Japan urges Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday called on Iran to return to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and play a "constructive role" in maintaining peace in the Middle East.

In a meeting with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the fringes of a security conference in Munich, Germany, Motegi said Japan will continue diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region, as the country has sought to play a mediator role between Iran and the United States, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Tensions between the longtime foes flared in January following the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike. Tehran retaliated by firing more than a dozen missiles at an Iraqi base hosting American soldiers.

Zarif said Iran is not seeking a further escalation in tensions and expressed appreciation for Japan's diplomatic efforts, the ministry said.

Japan has a vested interest in maintaining stability in the Middle East as it relies on the region for around 90 percent of its oil imports.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force has deployed patrol planes and a destroyer to protect commercial shipping in nearby waters, though they are not joining a U.S.-led coalition operating on a similar mission around the Persian Gulf.

Motegi stressed that Iran must honor the landmark deal signed with world powers in 2015 that placed limits on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal in 2018, Iran has removed caps on stockpiling and enriching uranium.

Motegi also said Iran's recent attempt to launch a satellite, which the United States claims helps further its ballistic missile program, was not conducive to easing tensions, the ministry said.

