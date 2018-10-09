Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on during their joint press conference at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
politics

Abe urges Myanmar to conduct credible Rohingya probe

1 Comment
By Mari Yamaguchi
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Myanmar's leader Tuesday that a credible investigation into alleged human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims is key to resolving tensions in the country's Rakhine state.

Abe told a joint news conference after holding talks with Aung San Suu Kyi that Japan will support efforts by Myanmar to accommodate Rohingya who return home from refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh.

"This problem is complicated and serious, and Japan will think with Myanmar and support its effort in resolving the problem," Abe said. "A credible investigation by the independent panel is particularly important."

Buddhist-majority Myanmar's military is accused of widespread rights violations, including rape, murder, torture and burning villages, which sent about 700,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh since August last year.

Suu Kyi's government has rejected independent international investigations into the alleged abuses and has commissioned its own probe.

Suu Kyi agreed Tuesday on the importance of an "accurate and appropriate" investigation. She defended the government-commissioned panel as free and effective, and its members — one each from Japan and the Philippines and two from Myanmar — as experts on human rights and international issues.

"I welcome Japan's support for our efforts for the refugees' return," said Suu Kyi, who is in Tokyo for a six-nation Mekong regional summit hosted by Japan.

Myanmar commissioned the panel after rights groups called for the International Criminal Court to investigate the alleged abuses. Myanmar's government, which is not a member of the court in The Hague, rejected any participation in its proceedings.

Myanmar authorities, including the army, have conducted their own inquiries and declared their forces free of criminal actions, leading critics to treat the latest government-formed commission as an effort to whitewash what the United Nations has characterized as ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Me thinks abe should be the last person to be giving suggestions on accountability.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Osuga Cho

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Neighborhoods

Onomichi

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Nada no Kenka Fighting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic