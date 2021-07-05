"Japan urges Myanmar to prevent repeat of raids on embassy, aid staff"

Japan lodged a protest with the Myanmar military government after security personnel forcibly entered the homes of Japanese Embassy and aid staff in Yangon in April and has demanded steps to prevent a recurrence, the government's top spokesman said Monday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference that while the staff were not harmed, the security forces' actions "risked the safety of the Japanese nationals" and violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
The treaty stipulates the protection of diplomats from arrest or detention and the inviolability of mission premises.
Kato said the Myanmar military government had apologized for the incidents, which took place on the night of April 17 at the homes of a worker at the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, the Southeast Asian nation's largest city, and a member of the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Since the military seized power in a coup in February, ousting the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at least 890 people have been killed and thousands arrested in violent crackdowns on protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group tracking the situation.© KYODO
Mickelicious
Japanese organisations happily continue joint ventures with this murderous government.
What do they expect, teddy bears?
Robert Cikki
Yes, protest and demands will frighten them and they will surely tremble in fear. Japan must have conveniently forgotten that it had signed the "Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations". The authorities of the host country may not enter the premises of the mission without permission of the represented country. Most countries would already stir a huge hitstorm because of this. Japan? We protest and demand. Ridiculous.
Meiyouwenti
The media often criticize Myanmar’s military regime and foreign companies setting up shop there but they are less vocal about multinationals doing business in far more brutal countries such as China. The power of China money I suppose.
kurisupisu
Where the military conduct genocide what makes the Japanese think they are safe in their embassy?
thepersoniamnow
Good thing they didn’t try that on US personnel or embassy staff.
You’d be shot dead on sight. There are already treaties in place.
Michael Machida
"Japan urges Myanmar to prevent repeat of raids on embassy, aid staff"
I agree. Don't repeat the raids. Once is OK.
HanoiHilton
There are lot of factions in the Myanmar military some of whom are on China's payroll. I would not be suspired if China had a hand in this. It would serve China's interest, if Japan left Myanmar.
Donald Seekins
So, what is Japan going to do about these incursions? Cut off all Japanese ODA and private investment in the country?
Doubt it.
Desert Tortoise
The intrusions were not at the Embassy itself but rather at the homes of Embassy staff. In most cases diplomatic staff live in town with the locals and not on the Embassy grounds. Left unsaid in the article is whether the people involved were Japanese diplomats or local Burmese employed by the Embassy.
Desert Tortoise
Probably not. While nations guard their Embassies with armed security, they don't usually guard the homes of individual Embassy staff who live out in town, and the staff are not usually allowed to keep firearms for self defense.
Hito Bito
Translation- Dear Dictators: So long as our Japanese nationals are respected and safe, you can do whatever you want against your own citizens. Just keep our businesses running, utilizing your dirt cheap, union-less labour and lax safety standards, eto...that is to say, utilizing your amazing "comparative market advantages", and surly the clampdown and all those unsightly street deaths will soon be forgotten, right? Mochiron!
Sincerely, Japan, Inc.
Sven Asai
You just can’t dance with the devil without getting your feet hurt. lol