Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
politics

Japan, U.S. agree to maintain sanctions on Russia, support Ukraine

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and the United States said on Tuesday they would continue to work with each other in maintaining the sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine in line with an agreement the Group of Seven industrialised nations reached last year.

During an hour-long meeting with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda, said the two sides also exchanged candid views on the global economy among other issues.

The G7, comprising Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and the European Union, had pledged in May to restrict exports to Russia that could fund its war effort in Ukraine. Japan was the group's chair in 2023.

Western countries, led by the United States, have sent billions of dollars in weapons and economic support to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

Rebecca Thorn’s Rise from Fish and Chips to General Manager of Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel

Umagase

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Otsuki: The Gateway to Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog