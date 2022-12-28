Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Summit meeting with Quad leaders, in Tokyo
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend the Japan-U.S.-Australia-India Fellowship Founding Celebration event in Tokyo on May 24. Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Japan, U.S. arranging summit meeting in Washington on Jan 13: report

TOKYO

The United States and Japan have begun making arrangements for a summit meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington on Jan 13, the Yomiuri daily reported on Wednesday.

Citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources, the newspaper said Kishida plans to discuss Japan's new security policy, revised this month to unveil the country's biggest military build-up since World War II.

The January meeting would be Kishida's first summit at the White House since he took office last year.

