"Japan, U.S. hold joint military exercise with eye on China, N Korea"

Japan and the United States began a major joint military exercise Thursday in southern Japan as the allies aim to step up readiness in the face of China's increasing assertiveness and North Korea's intensifying missile launches.
The biennial "Keen Sword" drills kicked off at a Japanese air base in southern Japan and were also held at multiple other locations in and around Japan. They will run through Nov 19.
About 26,000 Japanese and 10,000 American troops, as well as 30 vessels and 370 aircraft from both sides, are to participate in the drills, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. Australia, Britain and Canada will also join parts of the drills, it said.
Joint field trainings that include amphibious landing exercises are planned on southwestern Japanese remote islands, including Tokunoshima, Amami and Tsutarajima, as Japan has been bolstering its defense capability in the region amid growing tensions over China.
China has reinforced its claims to virtually the entire South China Sea by constructing artificial islands equipped with military installations and airfields. Beijing also claims a string of islands that are controlled by Japan in the East China Sea, and has stepped up military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it says is part of China to be annexed by force if necessary.
The joint exercise also comes on the heels of intensifying missile firings by North Korea, which has launched more than 30 of them this year, including one on Wednesday that fell in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Last month, an intercontinental ballistic missile flew over northern Japan.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, citing worsening security in the region, has pledged to substantially increase Japanese military capability and possibly allow pre-emptive strike capability to attack enemy missile launch sites from afar. The plans are expected to be included in a revised national security strategy and mid- to long-term defense guidelines later this year.
A move to develop strike capability is a major shift for Japan's self-defense-only principle, though the country has rapidly expanded its military's role and capability in the past decade to work more closely with the United States and other partners in the region and Europe.
Exercises like Keen Sword provide Japanese and U.S. forces "opportunities to train together across a variety of mission areas in realistic scenarios to enhance readiness, interoperability, and build credible deterrence," U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement Thursday.
obladi
Well, China will make a play for Taiwan, so the most Japan and the US can do now is to make this so costly that they put it off for another 5 years.
elephant200
An attack on North Korea is an attack on China & Russia.
Rodney
Why is it impossible to find how much these “exercises” cost? With jet fuel $40000+ an hour, missile $60000-140000 each, warship running costs, logistics and troop transmission, maintanence,
as taxpayers, we have a right to know.
In the Beningging
just another day for US to escalate hostilities on Asian affairs.
Peter14
The title seems purposely inflammatory. These drills are held every two years regardless of anything China, NK or anyone else may be doing. They are held around Japan in a number of locations, not concentrating in just one or two places.
The US, Japan and in fact most nations have a number of drills and exercises yearly and biennially that generally include different units for each drill to ensure all forces are a part of some exercise every year. Some may be involved in more than just one.
This helps coordination of units and services and is quite normal, covering all aspects that any military may be involved in from defense, attack, search and rescue, surveying and testing new equipment and tactics.
So it may be news that this is being held, but it is about maintaining the readiness of personnel to carry out their duties under different conditions, not about China or NK.
Alongfortheride
Does the cost matter when they are doing whatever it takes to stop you from ending up in a box?
William Bjornson
"Japan, U.S. hold joint military exercise with eye on China, N Korea"
The ONLY purpose of these exercises and the recent exercises before these and ALL of these sword rattling, chest beating demonstrations of Human psychopathy and threat to others is to try to intimidate those who refuse obedience to the Masters of the U.S. and its willing vassals. If China were to hold similar 'exercises' with, say, Cuba in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, to twit the U.S.'s clear assumption of dominance in the Atlantic and Caribbean, the howls from the south side of the Human intelligence curve in the West would be deafening. It's sad that those completely TRAPPED in the propaganda fantasy world of 'Us' and 'Them' are so trapped in that delusion because they make it possible for the psychopaths to do such outrageous behaviors as these direct threats against sovereign countries who simply do not agree to being pushed around by American Greed and bullying.
"AlongfortherideToday 09:01 am JST
Does the cost matter when they are doing whatever it takes to stop you from ending up in a box?"
Ending up in a box or urn is inevitable. Ending up as radioactive dust is NOT inevitable but made much more highly probable by these constant hostile demonstrations of Human idiocy.
Fredrik
This can be summarized in one line:
Let the customer test drive the car, to wet their appetite.