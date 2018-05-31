Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, attend their summit meeting in Tokyo, Thursday. Photo: Pool/AP
politics

Japan, Vietnam agree on maritime safety cooperation

0 Comments
TOKYO

The leaders of Japan and Vietnam agreed Thursday to bolster cooperation in maritime safety and defense, and expressed shared concerns over China's growing activity in the South China Sea.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed during talks in Tokyo to strengthen defense cooperation in areas including military training, equipment and technology.

Quang is in Japan on a state visit marking the 45th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic ties.

In a statement after their talks, they called for a non-militarization of the South China Sea and warned against any unilateral actions changing the status quo.

Vietnam is especially concerned about Chinese efforts to establish sovereignty over islands that both countries claim. Abe has also been pushing for a "free and open Indo-Pacific strategy" of promoting peace, stability, prosperity and cooperation in the region amid China's increasing maritime influence.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in economy, trade and energy, and stressed the importance of a free and open multilateral trading system in line with World Trade Organization rules — a policy that Japan has emphasized in recent trade disputes with the United States.

Quang was welcomed Wednesday at a state banquet hosted by Emperor Akihito, who is abdicating next April. He is in Japan until Saturday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog