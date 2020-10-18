Japan, Vietnam agree to boost defense, economic, energy ties

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China's expanding influence in the region.
In talks in Hanoi on Monday, Suga and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc set a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements in recent years to bolster ties with Southeast Asia and sustain its own defense industry.
Suga says his four-day trip to Vietnam and later Indonesia is key to pursuing the "free and open Indo-Pacific" vision for multilateral economic and security cooperation to counter China's growing power and protect sea lanes in disputed areas of the South China Sea.
"Vietnam is crucial to achieving our vision of 'the Free and Open Indo-Pacific,' and our valuable partner,'" Suga told a news conference after his meeting with Phuc. "Japan, as an Indo-Pacific nation, will continue to contribute to the peace and stability in this region."
Suga said Vietnam, at the center of the Indo-Pacific, was the most suitable destination for his first trip abroad as Japan's leader.
Japan already has defense equipment transfer deals with the U.S., Britain and Malaysia, among other countries. Vietnam is a 12th partner. In its first actual delivery, Japan in August exported a radar surveillance system to the Philippines.
Details of possible equipment sales were not mentioned, but Suga called the agreement "a major step" for a bilateral defense cooperation, saying he expects further developments.
Japan partially lifted its ban on military equipment and technology transfer in 2014 as part of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempt to bolster Japan's defense capability.
Suga and Phuc signed other agreements to cooperate in a range of economic fields and on anti-terrorism measures.
The two sides also agreed to ease entry bans and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan, both of which have somewhat managed to stabilize COVID-19 outbreaks.
Suga also promised to provide support for Vietnamese workers in Japan affected by the pandemic's hit to the economy. Vietnamese accounts for more than half of the foreign workers Japan has accepted in recent years to make up for its declining and aging population.
Japan is one of Vietnam's top trading partners with two-way trade of $28.6 billion so far this year. Japan is also Vietnam's largest overseas aid donor, providing $23 billion as of 2019 and accounting for more than a quarter of Vietnam's foreign loans.
The government has been trying to entice Japanese companies to invest in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries to leaven the country's dependence on manufacturing and other businesses in China.
In August, Vietnam agreed to buy six coast guard patrol boats worth $345 million from Japan to increase its maritime capacity. That deal comes amid China's continuing development and militarization of artificial islands in the contested waters of the South China Sea.
Suga's predecessor Abe also chose Vietnam to be the first country he visited after taking office. Suga is the first foreign head of a state to visit Vietnam since the country closed its borders to contain COVID-19.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
9 Comments
Login to comment
Zoroto
I hope they PCR tested all of them. Vietnam doesn't need a resurgence of the virus due to Suga's visit.
Mark
now i see Suga smile (sweetly)
Reckless
This is great news and 20 years too late. All the Vietnamese I have ever met have a very good impression of Japan and seem to get along well here. I think the two countries make great partners.
vanityofvanities
I often see Vietnamese people in trains in the metropolitan area. They are working in Japan. I wish they are treated good by their employers. They are intelligent people and have talent in mathematics. Suga is a good man and sincere. He is behaving decently and politely to Vietnamese people. I think Phuc and Vietnamese people had the same impression with me.
Simian Lane
Can you start exporting people again please, I really want to go back to Vietnam
Simian Lane
Suga’s combover is superb
Fighto!
Brilliant choice by Suga as his first trip. Vietnamese people look up to and absolutely love Japan. The cultural and economic ties are strong, and getting stronger by the year. Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese people live and work in Japan, and hundreds of Japanese companies have their manufacturing based in Vietnam.
Two great, freedom-loving nations, with friendly people and very strong governments. Standing up for freedom and rule of law. Well done, Suga and Phuc!
Nihonview
I hope they PCR tested all of them. Vietnam doesn't need a resurgence of the virus due to Suga's visit.
More likely, they should all the people from the west since its out of control in the west and under control in Japan.
Nihonview
Good Job PM Suga. Vietnam is a growing market and well postion to help Japan. I read that Japan just shipped some new train sets to Vietnam and Vietnam is part of the TPP. Win-Win for both countries.
OssanAmerica
Interesting that Japan and Vietnam share in their history war with the United States. But today both have no problem with the U.S. as they both face the new Chinese fascist monster.
Spitfire
Man,Suga is looking more and more like a vagrant by the minute.
With the amount of cash the taxpayers have to surge on the 'elites' every year you would think he would at least manage to have one decent suit for overseas trips.