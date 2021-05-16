Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japanese, Vietnamese leaders oppose China's maritime actions in phone talks

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed their opposition to China's growing maritime assertiveness during phone talks Monday, the first between the two leaders since Chinh was elected last month.

In their roughly 30-minute call, the two also voiced grave concerns regarding China's implementation of a new law in February that allows its coast guard to use weapons against ships it views as intruding into its territory.

"We want to strengthen ties (between Japan and Vietnam) in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," Suga said, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The two countries will mark the 50th anniversary in 2023 of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The phone talks come as China steps up its claim over the Senkaku Islands, a group of East China Sea islets administered by Japan. Beijing has also militarized outposts in the South China Sea disputed by Vietnam and other neighbors.

The talks, requested by Vietnam, saw Suga and Chinh express possible cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure and energy, as well as in the environmental and digital fields.

The two leaders also reaffirmed working toward resolving North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals, among other issues concerning the country.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The two leaders also reaffirmed working toward resolving North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals

Wouldn't it be easier to work with the Chinese? But I guess Japan can't do that now because they broke their 1972 agreement with China with respect to Taiwan. You can never trust the Japanese government.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo