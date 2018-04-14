Japan voices support for U.S.-led strikes against Syria

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that Japan supports the decision by the United States, Britain and France to launch precision strikes on Syria targeting sites associated with the Middle Eastern country's chemical weapons capabilities.

"We support the resolve of the United States, Britain and France not to allow the use of chemical weapons," Abe told reporters in Osaka.

The prime minister said the government will hold a meeting of the National Security Council later in the day.

