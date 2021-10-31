Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A voter casts a ballot in the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Japan votes as ruling party seeks fresh start

47 Comments
By Hiroshi HIYAMA and René SLAMA
TOKYO

Japanese voters went to the polls on Sunday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to win over a pandemic-fatigued public with spending promises as his long-ruling conservatives seek a fresh start.

Kishida became leader of the Liberal Democratic Party a month ago after Yoshihide Suga resigned just a year into the job, partly due to public discontent over his response to COVID-19.

Following a record wave of infections that pushed the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors, cases have now plummeted and most restrictions have been lifted.

While this may ease some voters' frustrations, the LDP -- which has held power almost continuously since the 1950s -- is likely to lose seats and may have trouble retaining its commanding majority, analysts say.

Kishida, 64, has pledged to issue a fresh stimulus package worth tens of trillions of yen to counter the impact of the pandemic on the world's third-largest economy.

He has also outlined plans to distribute wealth more fairly under a so-called "new capitalism", although details so far remain vague.

But Japan's 106 million voters have "struggled to get excited about the new prime minister", said Stefan Angrick, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics.

"Kishida faces headwinds from weak ratings and a more coordinated opposition, but an improving COVID-19 situation and economic outlook are factors in his favor."

Across Japan, 1,051 candidates are standing for election to parliament's lower house.

In recent decades, votes against the LDP have been split between multiple major opposition parties, but this time five rival parties have boosted cooperation in a bid to dent its stronghold.

Nonetheless, the LDP enjoys "great advantages" in Japan's political arena, Michael Cucek, assistant professor of Asian studies at Temple University, told AFP.

"The electoral system is tilted in their favor," he said, with the party boasting a strong network of supporters nationwide.

The LDP wants to put a tumultuous year behind it, but "the fact that they are still having to fight so hard is, for them, highly embarrassing", Cucek said.

Kishida has not had a political honeymoon, with approval ratings around 50 percent, the lowest in two decades for a new administration in Japan.

He has set a comfortable target of winning 233 of the 465 lower-house seats -- a simple majority including lawmakers from the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito.

However, such a result would be seen as a setback for the LDP, which previously held 276 seats on its own.

Even if the party wins, a poor showing could lead to losses in next summer's upper house vote, risking a return to Japan's history of revolving-door premierships, analysts warn.

If Kishida "leads the party into a loss of seats, a clock starts ticking in the minds of his rivals", Cucek said.

Since World War II, only five politicians have hung on to the prime minister's office for five years or longer, with some lasting just two months.

Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history, in power from 2012 to 2020 after his first one-year term.

Angrick of Moody's Analytics said Kishida needs to show he can do more than just provide stability.

"Kishida will need to convince the public and younger members of his party that continuity does not mean status quo, but rather maintaining what has worked and improving on what has not," he said.

As well as vowing to tackle the pandemic and working to boost the middle class, the LDP has said it will aim to increase defense spending to counter threats from China and North Korea.

Meanwhile, some opposition parties have emphasised their support of social issues that Kishida has so far distanced himself from, such as same-sex marriage and allowing married couples to have different surnames.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

47 Comments
Login to comment

Thanks for fixing your mask. I will now allow you a short term victory.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

"Japan votes as ruling party seeks fresh start"

Seek and you shall find ..... if it's not too difficult.

I mean, they've been seeking for so many years and didn't come up with anything better than what we have seen in the past. Maybe they need the magic crystal ball or find a person good at reading tarot cards.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

A fresh start? The LDP?? long-ruling conservatives- More like long in the tooth conservatives, totally unwilling to change, I'll wager.

11 ( +14 / -3 )

More like long in the tooth conservatives, totally unwilling to change, I'll wager.

At least they'll do some rebranding but anything nothing change

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Fresh start? Next propaganda please.

5 ( +11 / -6 )

Funny how all these LDP candidates promises "reform". They've been ruling all these years through the deflations, why didn't they reform ? They were the majority after all! It's because they can't, factions within factions, infighting. Anyone picking the LDP pretty much decided they rather stop thinking.

11 ( +12 / -1 )

2nd election weekend edition in a row where only one particular party’s member is depicted?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Of course, the Mon a.m. edition will always highlight the “crazy” candidates from the margins after the election amongst the stories of Halloween antics in Shibuya.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

long-ruling conservatives seek a fresh start.

LDP under Kishida is unable to have a " fresh" start since he is just a puppet of the 3 A,s.

kibousha - well said.

-1 ( +5 / -6 )

Some real dunces running for (re) election. Our local character’s main pledge is to make plastic bags free again.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Can't vote, but I hope all goes well with who ever wins. Good Luck Japan.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Is this a 'great reset'?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

I am paying attention to Amari who is the LDP manager but is reportedly at risk to be reelected from Kanagawa electoral district 13.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This article is dissapointg.

And a honeymoon refers to a month of drinking mead/ honey wine and fornicating for a whole month.It has diddly squat to do with any electoral process or politics whatsoever !

Kishida plans are definitely a revolving door of vague uncertainty and stupendous promises of a sensational and monumental myopic vision for Japan's future.

He can cover his nose with a mask but can't find a suit jacket that fits long arms

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

A "fresh start" with the same old grumpy faces in the cabinet that are always there, none of whom are actually qualified for their posts, just shuffled around in a periodic game of musical chairs.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

It’s Halloween and the LDP members are dressing up as honest people. Hopefully, the voters can see through the lies and vote more of these people out of their positions. It’s only a fresh start of the 自由飲酒党 loses. Good luck to the non LDP members

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Alexa, define "fresh".

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Our local character’s main pledge is to make plastic bags free again.

A bit late, as this is being flaunted left right and centre.

As long as the plastic bag has no handles, it's not a レジ袋, right?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Fresh like my socks after a game of soccer, are the LDP, which have manage to take Japan from the top of OECD positive social indicators for a healthy society to near the bottom, competing with Greece. So let's elect the same lot and expect something different.

Kishida, 64, has pledged to issue a fresh stimulus package worth tens of trillions of yen to counter the impact of the pandemic on the world's third-largest economy.

Read this to mean a new package of corporate welfare handouts, as part of the ongoing class war, that will just increase the wealth gap. An example is an increase in spending to boost the profits of companies in the war industry sector.

He has also outlined plans to distribute wealth more fairly under a so-called "new capitalism", although details so far remain vague.

Read this to mean, a rebranding of Abenomics and the neoliberal policies that have a led to a huge increase in the number of working poor and a rise in precarious work.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Just leave me and my family alone, do that I’d be happy to vote.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Fresh like natto.

Stinky gooey and full of hot air

4 ( +8 / -4 )

I always look for a fresh start after drinking party, but it only last about a week till the next one happens.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The headline is nothing but clickbait (worked on me though). No-one is gullible enough to think that the few months of Kishida's tenure have anything to do with a "fresh start". That's literally the opposite of what the LDP stands for. In the very likely event that they don't get voted out, the will continue with their neoliberal business as usual.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Fresh like natto. Stinky gooey and full of hot air

Poor natto....being compared to LDP.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Still @Yotomaya 12:02pm it is impressive that JT did change their accompanying photo to a more impartial, general photo based on earlier comments!

*- @snowymountainhell 8:06am: “2nd election weekend edition in a row where only one particular party’s member is depicted?” [Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AFP] - *

Photo Updated 10:36am: “A voter casts a ballot in the lower house election at a polling station in Tokyo on Sunday.  Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

- @Yotomaya 12:02pm: “The headline is nothing but clickbait (worked on me though). No-one is gullible enough to think that the few months of Kishida's tenure have anything to do with a "fresh start". That's literally the opposite of what the LDP stands for. In the very likely event that they don't get voted out, the will continue with their neoliberal business as usual.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Oh, please! Fresh start at what? doing the same thing?

3 ( +6 / -3 )

A nail-biting election?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

LDP have historical support margin lead over opposition parties. I predict a LDP landslide and ruling coalition 2/3 majority. I doubt LDP would lose any seats.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

There's absolutely zero chance of change.

Some of our friends who are young and will vote are going LDP....because 'They are powerful'....and that's all.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

"New Capitalism" sounds like another "Three Arrows" to me.

Unfulfillable promises still win parliament seats, though. Just ask the eternal-name-changing Opposition party, who are also serially guilty of making eternal promises they cannot possibly hope to deliver.

("Fresh start! We were New Party Sakigake and Socialists, now we're called the Democrat Party...Fresh Start! Now we're the Democratic Party of Japan...Fresh Start! Now we're the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan...next election...Fresh Start??" Same people, same predictable policy promises!)

Plus what with the rain, and being Halloween, and bedridden Governor Koike's party suddenly pulling out of the race for not "being ready enough"...seems like this might be the type of election in which only the "base" reliably turn out. (And typically. the LDP/Komeito have a larger, more-reliable base).

3 ( +4 / -1 )

But Japan's 106 million voters have "struggled to get excited about the new prime minister", said Stefan Angrick, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics.

Around 17% of people have voted at 13:00 In Tokyo, so voters don’t look too excited. Hopefully it picks up by evening!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Put together a few catchy empty slogans - win election - then later, at a fancy ginza restaurant or bar, find out from the oyaji overlords what to do.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

a sad and pathetic joke is what the whole situation is

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party have had more fresh starts than a J league football club.

Political inertia, ground hog day, for the foreseeable future.

Only three of my younger family members are bothering to vote, the majority enjoying a BBQ.      

They might as well be throwing there futures over the fire and smoke.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Anyone but a crusty ojisan please.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

blahblah222Today  01:14 pm JST

LDP have historical support margin lead over opposition parties. I predict a LDP landslide and ruling coalition 2/3 majority. I doubt LDP would lose any seats.

Why's that? No one else seems to think so.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

you can't be the incumbent and seek a fresh start. That's not how this works

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why's that? No one else seems to think so.

Just look at the party support data trends.

https://www.tv-asahi.co.jp/hst/poll/graph_seitou.html

The media and pollsters have no idea what they are talking about when they are predicting LDP would lose seats. They are just trying to make it seem like there's a competition for the foreign press imo. It will be a crushing victory for the LDP. With the turnout seemingly lower, LDP should be winning big and undoubtedly take more than 2/3 of the seats.

LDP supporters are always more loyal and will come out to vote. Opposition parties have barely any base supporters and would struggle to get anyone to vote for them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan votes as ruling party seeks fresh start

You mean like turning your underwear inside out for the tenth time and wearing them again for a week?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I was out voting and in my neck of the woods NHK was there at the exit trying to accost people. Not for filming, either. They asked me which announcer I liked the best (!?). I was confused but it was raining so I didn't stick around longer than I had to.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Old wine in an old bottle. Stagnation, incompetence, lies, corruption, failure, decline; that's the fresh start.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Not even eligible to vote has the advantage of not at all being responsible for the outcome. lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

blahblah222Today  04:35 pm JST

Why's that? No one else seems to think so.

Just look at the party support data trends.

https://www.tv-asahi.co.jp/hst/poll/graph_seitou.html

The media and pollsters have no idea what they are talking about when they are predicting LDP would lose seats.

Why do you trust the poll you've pasted a link to and not any other ones?

They are just trying to make it seem like there's a competition for the foreign press imo.

Why would they bother?

It will be a crushing victory for the LDP. With the turnout seemingly lower, LDP should be winning big and undoubtedly take more than 2/3 of the seats.

With an extremely bland, newly-appointed prime minister who just spouts platitudes, a nine-year record of scandals, mismanagement and incompetence, and opposition parties coordinating their efforts, I think an LDP landslide is extremely unlikely.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Fresh start??? Does the politicians means that they were not working at all???

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Simon Foston, in any other country I would agree with you wholeheartedly but Japan? Hmmmmm?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“A fresh start” - for whom?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Depending on Amari elected or not eventually fresh start means

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Beautifying Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Releasing Baby Sea Turtles in Shizuoka Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Easy Japanese Karaoke Songs

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

5 At-Home Fall Girls’ Night Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #155: Movie Japanese, Untranslatable Words and More

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Convenience of Casting Curses and Charms in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Breakdowns Between Couples”

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Your ‘Sole’ Guide to Socks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog