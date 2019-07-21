Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, smiles with LDP lawmakers in front of red rosettes on the names of his party's winning candidates during ballot counting for the upper house elections at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday night. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
politics

Japan's ruling coalition secures upper house majority

15 Comments
By Mari Yamaguchi and Kaori Hitomi
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition secured a majority in Japan's upper house of the Diet in elections Sunday but will not reach the super-majority needed to propose constitutional revisions, according to vote counts by public television and other media.

NHK public television said shortly after midnight that Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito had won 69 seats in the upper house, with nine seats remaining. If Abe gained support from members of another conservative party and independents, it would make only 76 seats, short of 85 he would have needed, NHK said.

Voter turnout calculated as of 1:20 a.m. Monday was 48.80 percent, the second lowest on record, according to a internal affairs ministry.

Abe's ruling bloc already has a two-thirds majority in the lower house, but without such control of the upper chamber, he has a slim chance of achieving his long-cherished goal of constitutional reform.

Nonetheless, Abe welcomed the results, saying winning a majority indicates a public mandate for his government.

"I believe the people chose political stability, urging us to pursue our policies and carry out diplomacy to protect Japan's national interests," Abe said in an interview with NHK.

RTX70FS6.jpg
Election officers count votes at a ballot counting center for Japan's upper house election in Tokyo on Sunday night. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Abe hopes to gain enough seats to boost his chances to revise Japan's pacifist constitution — his long-cherished goal before his term ends in 2021.

But it's a challenge because voters are more concerned about their jobs, economy and social security. Abe, who wants to bolster Japan's defense capability, is now proposing adding the Self-Defense Force, or Japan's military, to the war-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution. He said he is not considering running for another term.

Abe said resolving the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea and signing a peace treaty with Russia would be his diplomatic priorities during the rest of his term.

Opposition parties have focused on concerns over household finances, such as the impact from an upcoming 10% sales tax increase and strains on the public pension system amid Japan's aging population.

Abe has led his Liberal Democratic Party to five consecutive parliamentary election victories since 2012.

He has prioritized revitalizing Japan's economy and has steadily bolstered the country's defenses in the backdrop of North Korea's missile and nuclear threats and China's growing military presence. He also has showcased his diplomatic skills by cultivating warm ties with President Donald Trump.

Abe needs approval by a two-thirds majority in both houses to propose a constitutional revision and seek a national referendum. His ruling bloc has a two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other liberal-leaning parties teamed up in some districts. They stressed support for gender equality and LGBT issues — areas Abe's ultra-conservative lawmakers are reluctant to back.

At a polling station in Tokyo's Chuo district on Sunday, voters were divided over Abe's 6 1/2-year rule.

A voter who identified himself only as a company worker in his 40s said he chose a candidate and a party that have demonstrated an ability to get things done, suggesting he voted for Abe's ruling party and its candidate, as "there is no point in casting my vote for a party or a politician who has no such abilities."

Another voter, Katsunori Takeuchi, a 57-year-old fish market worker, said it was time to change the dominance of Abe and his ultra-conservative policies.

"I think the ruling party has been dominating politics for far too long and it is causing damage," he said.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

15 Comments
Login to comment

Wouldn't it be great if Japanese people had the intellectual motivation to question their government instead of constantly voting in the same morons that get little to nothing done?

4 ( +6 / -2 )

“A voter who identified himself only as a company worker in his 40s said he chose a candidate and a party that have demonstrated an ability to get things done, suggesting he voted for Abe's ruling party and its candidate, as "there is no point in casting my vote for a party or a politician who has no such abilities."

Partisan bull dust at its finest!

7 ( +8 / -1 )

He has prioritized revitalizing Japan's economy and has steadily bolstered the country's defenses in the backdrop of North Korea's missile and nuclear threats and China's growing military presence. He also has showcased his diplomatic skills by cultivating warm ties with President Donald Trump.

Oh, hogwash. His arrows are broken. Both NK and China are not impressed. His friendship with Trump is about to be tested. That the LDP didn't obtain the 2/3 super-majority is a blessing for the majority of voters who oppose his proposed constitutional changes. May we never revert to pre-war military hysteria.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Abe's going to have some backlash from this election. The sitting PM from Akita, an LDP member, got beat, even after Abe visited twice in the last few days, along with Suga and Aso as well. It wasn't enough to win.

This along with loses and the inability to get the 2/3rds majority are going to be problems for Abe in the near future!

While there was no real chance for the opposition to win, at least they kept Abe from getting the 2/3rd's and THAT is a major victory in my books!

5 ( +6 / -1 )

He has prioritized revitalizing Japan's economy 

Who else here is sick and tired of the same propaganda coming out here? Any other politician who would be regurgitating the same BS would be out on the arse!

Abe may very well go down as the longest serving PM in history here, but that does not mean he accomplished anything in his time in office.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The fact is that most Japanese are asked (by their companies or affiliates) to vote for certain candidates according to possible advantages that are perceived.

We got the phone call 1 week before this election.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The media have been bleating on about the LDP winning, so people voted LDP but not all and many just didn't vote. A victory is hollow when there is no competition and the crowd aren't interested.

But it nice to see old men excited about......nothing.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Sorry not nothing they continue to monthly collect Salerys that takes a average worker a year to get. Good job. Not like they are responsible for anything in particular.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

What majority ? It is an International joke to call less than 30% a majority.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

So much for the prediction of 2/3 majority.

A poster yesterday commented "na na na na na we're getting that 2/3 majority, constitutional reform here we come".. his comment has now been deleted.

A good result.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

only in Japan can a party promise to raise taxes and revise the constitution to send military overseas against the people's will and still win elections. It's crazy....

4 ( +6 / -2 )

What majority ? It is an International joke to call less than 30% a majority.

At least there was a vote, unlike in China.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

@Akie

The coalition holds 139 seats vs opposition 96, it's a big majority for a robust democracy like Japan. They are only 7 votes short of the 2/3 majority to change the constitution. IMHO, they'll most likely secure the extra seven votes from conservative opposition with a bit of pork barrelling.

In any case look forward to a hike in sales tax, and probably nothing in salary now.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Happy the super majority wasn't reached.But that's about it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good to see the CDP (with its higher poportion of female candidates doing so well). Is Japan shaking off its old men in dark clubs scene?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Chip Star, what a vote good for if you have a govt that doesn't work for the people ?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Chip Star, what a vote good for if you have a govt that doesn't work for the people ?

Because you can choose to vote for another party in a democracy.

In China, you get no choice.

Don't try to pretend like there is a comparison to be made there. We live in freedom. You live in oppression. There is no way to get around that fact.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I am glad Tachibana the representative of "The Party that Protect People from NHK" won the seat. The party proposes NHK to use scrambling to those who do not want to pay TV watching fee to NHK.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sh1mon M4sada, how many Japanese people voted for the majority  139 ? Your majority doesn't represent majority people, a fake majority, a cheating majority, a joke majority.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Strangerland, yes, you do have freedom to live in poverty.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Abe said resolving the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea and signing a peace treaty with Russia would be his diplomatic priorities during the rest of his term.

And along with his dream of changing the constitution to go look for trouble flailing too,what has the dropkick actually achieved whilst in office?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Strangerland, yes, you do have freedom to live in poverty.

I'd choose to be poor and free over wealthy but oppressed, 100 times out of 100.

I know that you are not allowed to agree with me as a mouthpiece of your government, but fact is fact.

A 12000 year old Chinese princess once said "if you trust the Chinese government, you're at the intellectual level of a Trump supporter".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Chip Star, what a vote good for if you have a govt that doesn't work for the people ?

Stranger beat me to it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Strangerland, yes, you do have freedom to live in poverty

At least it's a freedom, which are severely lacking in China. Try to use google in China. Try expressing dissent against the CCP's treatment of Uighurs and Tibetans and see what happens.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #40: Growing Up Is Hard to Do

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: 2 Couples In Trouble

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Families

Summer Vacation 2019: Fun Places & Events In Tokyo To Take The Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING