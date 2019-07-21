Japan's ruling coalition secures upper house majority

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition secured a majority in Japan's upper house of the Diet in elections Sunday but will not reach the super-majority needed to propose constitutional revisions, according to vote counts by public television and other media.
NHK public television said shortly after midnight that Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito had won 69 seats in the upper house, with nine seats remaining. If Abe gained support from members of another conservative party and independents, it would make only 76 seats, short of 85 he would have needed, NHK said.
Voter turnout calculated as of 1:20 a.m. Monday was 48.80 percent, the second lowest on record, according to a internal affairs ministry.
Abe's ruling bloc already has a two-thirds majority in the lower house, but without such control of the upper chamber, he has a slim chance of achieving his long-cherished goal of constitutional reform.
Nonetheless, Abe welcomed the results, saying winning a majority indicates a public mandate for his government.
"I believe the people chose political stability, urging us to pursue our policies and carry out diplomacy to protect Japan's national interests," Abe said in an interview with NHK.
Abe hopes to gain enough seats to boost his chances to revise Japan's pacifist constitution — his long-cherished goal before his term ends in 2021.
But it's a challenge because voters are more concerned about their jobs, economy and social security. Abe, who wants to bolster Japan's defense capability, is now proposing adding the Self-Defense Force, or Japan's military, to the war-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution. He said he is not considering running for another term.
Abe said resolving the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea and signing a peace treaty with Russia would be his diplomatic priorities during the rest of his term.
Opposition parties have focused on concerns over household finances, such as the impact from an upcoming 10% sales tax increase and strains on the public pension system amid Japan's aging population.
Abe has led his Liberal Democratic Party to five consecutive parliamentary election victories since 2012.
He has prioritized revitalizing Japan's economy and has steadily bolstered the country's defenses in the backdrop of North Korea's missile and nuclear threats and China's growing military presence. He also has showcased his diplomatic skills by cultivating warm ties with President Donald Trump.
Abe needs approval by a two-thirds majority in both houses to propose a constitutional revision and seek a national referendum. His ruling bloc has a two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house.
The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other liberal-leaning parties teamed up in some districts. They stressed support for gender equality and LGBT issues — areas Abe's ultra-conservative lawmakers are reluctant to back.
At a polling station in Tokyo's Chuo district on Sunday, voters were divided over Abe's 6 1/2-year rule.
A voter who identified himself only as a company worker in his 40s said he chose a candidate and a party that have demonstrated an ability to get things done, suggesting he voted for Abe's ruling party and its candidate, as "there is no point in casting my vote for a party or a politician who has no such abilities."
Another voter, Katsunori Takeuchi, a 57-year-old fish market worker, said it was time to change the dominance of Abe and his ultra-conservative policies.
"I think the ruling party has been dominating politics for far too long and it is causing damage," he said.
Chip Star
Wouldn't it be great if Japanese people had the intellectual motivation to question their government instead of constantly voting in the same morons that get little to nothing done?
oyatoi
“A voter who identified himself only as a company worker in his 40s said he chose a candidate and a party that have demonstrated an ability to get things done, suggesting he voted for Abe's ruling party and its candidate, as "there is no point in casting my vote for a party or a politician who has no such abilities."
Partisan bull dust at its finest!
Omachi
Oh, hogwash. His arrows are broken. Both NK and China are not impressed. His friendship with Trump is about to be tested. That the LDP didn't obtain the 2/3 super-majority is a blessing for the majority of voters who oppose his proposed constitutional changes. May we never revert to pre-war military hysteria.
Yubaru
Abe's going to have some backlash from this election. The sitting PM from Akita, an LDP member, got beat, even after Abe visited twice in the last few days, along with Suga and Aso as well. It wasn't enough to win.
This along with loses and the inability to get the 2/3rds majority are going to be problems for Abe in the near future!
While there was no real chance for the opposition to win, at least they kept Abe from getting the 2/3rd's and THAT is a major victory in my books!
Yubaru
Who else here is sick and tired of the same propaganda coming out here? Any other politician who would be regurgitating the same BS would be out on the arse!
Abe may very well go down as the longest serving PM in history here, but that does not mean he accomplished anything in his time in office.
kurisupisu
The fact is that most Japanese are asked (by their companies or affiliates) to vote for certain candidates according to possible advantages that are perceived.
We got the phone call 1 week before this election.
Cricky
The media have been bleating on about the LDP winning, so people voted LDP but not all and many just didn't vote. A victory is hollow when there is no competition and the crowd aren't interested.
But it nice to see old men excited about......nothing.
Cricky
Sorry not nothing they continue to monthly collect Salerys that takes a average worker a year to get. Good job. Not like they are responsible for anything in particular.
Akie
What majority ? It is an International joke to call less than 30% a majority.
Heckleberry
So much for the prediction of 2/3 majority.
A poster yesterday commented "na na na na na we're getting that 2/3 majority, constitutional reform here we come".. his comment has now been deleted.
A good result.
Dango bong
only in Japan can a party promise to raise taxes and revise the constitution to send military overseas against the people's will and still win elections. It's crazy....
Chip Star
At least there was a vote, unlike in China.
Sh1mon M4sada
@Akie
The coalition holds 139 seats vs opposition 96, it's a big majority for a robust democracy like Japan. They are only 7 votes short of the 2/3 majority to change the constitution. IMHO, they'll most likely secure the extra seven votes from conservative opposition with a bit of pork barrelling.
In any case look forward to a hike in sales tax, and probably nothing in salary now.
cracaphat
Happy the super majority wasn't reached.But that's about it.
Sh1mon M4sada
Good to see the CDP (with its higher poportion of female candidates doing so well). Is Japan shaking off its old men in dark clubs scene?
Akie
Chip Star, what a vote good for if you have a govt that doesn't work for the people ?
Strangerland
Because you can choose to vote for another party in a democracy.
In China, you get no choice.
Don't try to pretend like there is a comparison to be made there. We live in freedom. You live in oppression. There is no way to get around that fact.
vanityofvanities
I am glad Tachibana the representative of "The Party that Protect People from NHK" won the seat. The party proposes NHK to use scrambling to those who do not want to pay TV watching fee to NHK.
Akie
Sh1mon M4sada, how many Japanese people voted for the majority 139 ? Your majority doesn't represent majority people, a fake majority, a cheating majority, a joke majority.
Akie
Strangerland, yes, you do have freedom to live in poverty.
cracaphat
And along with his dream of changing the constitution to go look for trouble flailing too,what has the dropkick actually achieved whilst in office?
Strangerland
I'd choose to be poor and free over wealthy but oppressed, 100 times out of 100.
I know that you are not allowed to agree with me as a mouthpiece of your government, but fact is fact.
A 12000 year old Chinese princess once said "if you trust the Chinese government, you're at the intellectual level of a Trump supporter".
Chip Star
Stranger beat me to it.
Chip Star
At least it's a freedom, which are severely lacking in China. Try to use google in China. Try expressing dissent against the CCP's treatment of Uighurs and Tibetans and see what happens.