Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to provide ¥300 bil in nutrition-related aid over next 3 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will provide more than 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion) over the next three years to help developing nations address nutrition challenges as Tokyo bolsters its commitment to reducing hunger, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

In his remarks at a two-day summit on nutrition that started the same day, hosted by Japan, Kishida also pledged to offer 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African countries where the shots are urgently needed amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Achieving zero hunger by 2030 is one of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, which also include addressing climate change and poverty. Japan is seeking to improve the nutrition situation in developing nations by supporting their food supplies.

"Overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic is a pressing issue," Kishida told the hybrid event in Tokyo attended virtually by overseas participants, adding that it has had a "significant impact" on nutrition.

The pandemic has depressed economic activity and disrupted supply chains. It has also impacted vulnerable people, with the crisis increasing the number of children suffering from severe malnutrition by 13.6 million, Kishida said.

"Under the principle of human security, we will help to achieve universal health coverage and establish sustainable food systems supported by science and technology," the prime minister said.

The summit provides a forum for participants to discuss how to secure stable food supplies among other issues, and to make funding and policy pledges.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was among the speakers of the event, also attended by officials from over 80 governments, companies and international organizations.

It is the third such nutrition summit, following those in Britain in 2013 and Brazil in 2016. It is customary for the summit to be held in a country where the Olympics and Paralympics are held, according to the Japanese government.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog