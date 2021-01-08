Japan to extend ¥9 bil loan to Paraguay for stable electricity supply

Japan will extend loans of 9.29 billion yen to Paraguay to help build a stable and effective electricity supply system, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said during his trip to the South American country on Friday.

"I hope this kind of cooperation will help improve Paraguay's investment environment," Motegi told an online joint press conference with Paraguayan counterpart Federico Gonzalez in Asuncion.

"As the power balance in the international community is rapidly changing, it is necessary to further strengthen coordination for enhancing a free and open international order based on the rule of law," said Motegi, who also paid a courtesy call on Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez during his stay.

Gonzalez welcomed the bilateral cooperation in areas of infrastructure development, science and technology.

Earlier in the day, Motegi was in Argentina, where he confirmed with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and counterpart Felipe Carlos Sola plans to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of trade and investment, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Motegi requested Argentina to improve its business environment, noting that Japanese companies continue to invest in the country even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said.

Following visits to Mexico, Argentina and Paraguay since Tuesday, Motegi will also travel to Brazil, Senegal and Kenya through Jan 14.

He initially planned to visit Nigeria as well but canceled the stop after a new strain of the novel coronavirus was detected in the West African country.

© KYODO