Japan vows to boost missile defense after North Korea parade

Japan vowed Monday to bolster its missile deterrence capability to respond to threats by North Korean weapons that are becoming "more diverse and complex," as displayed during a military parade held by the North over the weekend.
North Korea, marking the 75th anniversary of its ruling party on Saturday, paraded a variety of weapons systems, unveiling what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that is larger than any of the North's known ICBMs. It also displayed what was likely an upgraded version of a missile that can be fired from submarines.
While some experts say the weapons could have been mock-ups of missiles under development, the exhibits appear to signify North Korea's continuous upgrading of its weapons capabilities during stalled nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.
"In order to respond to threats that are diversifying and complex, we will firmly work to strengthen our comprehensive missile deterrence capability," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Monday. "We understand that some of those missiles are said to make it difficult for us to respond with our conventional equipment."
Kato declined to give details on Japan's analysis of the missiles displayed by North Korea. He said only that Japan would continue to cooperate with the U.S. and other concerned countries to protect the Japanese people.
Under the nearly eight-year tenure of hawkish former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan expanded its military's international role under the Japan-U.S. alliance, amid growing threats from North Korea and China.
Tokyo has repeatedly called the two countries threats to its regional security, and is currently studying a major change to its missile deterrence policy that would include the possibility of developing a first-strike capability on enemy bases to defend against imminent attacks.
Abe's successor, Yoshihide Suga, and his government are expected to compile a new missile plan later this year.
North Korea followed the military parade with a mass gymnastics show Sunday night at Pyongyang's May Day Stadium. Images and video from the North's state media showed Kim waving toward the stands filled with masked spectators before watching the show, which was performed by thousands of people in unison.
oldman_13
Good, let's hope Japan carries through with this.
This news will no doubt disappoint the usual diehard Korea supporters here.
Jtsnose
Let's hope Japan and North Korea, countries which are similar in race, both with ancient cultural ties to China, will work together for a mutual peace.
Akie
Jtsnose said "Let's hope Japan and North Korea, countries which are similar in race, both with ancient cultural ties to China, will work together for a mutual peace."
Totally, 100%, agreed.
The stupid Abe and his cronyism govt must resign.
The only right way is peaceful way. Never hype again.
P. Smith
Abe is no longer the prime minister. You would know that if your government didn’t censor the information you are able to receive.
Let China I’m on this so they stop committing acts of violence against the Uighur and threatening violence against democratic Taiwan.
P. Smith
Japan is constantly vowing to do things, but rarely following through, as you leave post tacitly acknowledges.
You're conflating (intentionally?) support for South Korea with support for North Korea.
PTownsend
Both China and Russia can use North Korea in whatever ways they want.
kurisupisu
There isn’t a defense against an attack using powerful weapons, only the prospect of a counter attack which prevents an initial offensive.
Any funding for a defense is a waste.
Akie
P. Smith, I know Abe resigned as you know Taiwan isn't democratic. But Abe's brother got promoted for bad reason.
Fighto!
Good for Japan. With North Korea getting more powerful by the day, and with this new ICBM, it is right for Japan to increase military spending. It would be nice if other nations also stepped up and expanded their militaries in the region to help deal with the real threat of a strong, rising NK.
Peter14
It is the only China that IS democratic. The mainland is single party and zero democracy.
North Korean missiles threaten a large sphere on the planet now so it is concerning to many countries, not just Japan. Defending against such missiles is literally hit and miss. Some you can stop and others will get through no matter how much defense you have. All you can really do is be strong enough to deter any initial attack with the ability to do even more damage to them if they try. Not always practical or possible.
No easy answer to this growing problem.
Simian Lane
The truck is transporting a giant touchscreen pen for Kim’s morning art class.
Yrral
American people will not defend Japan, American will not defend their country against a Kim loving Trump,if Japan is attacked, the first people bail on you Japanese is American
Graham DeShazo
hopefully Japan will consider Aegis ashore which is currently the only moderately reliable area defense.
Kaerimashita
Not very likely that NK is going to bomb Japan. But better safe than sorry plus military industrial complex will love the spending on these missiles