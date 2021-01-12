Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan pledges to support Senegal's response to coronavirus pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi vowed support for Senegal's health and medical systems in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic during his three-day trip to the West African country through Tuesday, according to Japanese officials.

Motegi told Senegalese President Macky Sall and his counterpart Aissata Tall Sall in separate talks that Japan will back Senegal's efforts to promote universal health coverage to ensure basic medical care for all citizens, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Senegal's foreign minister thanked Japan for its support and requested its cooperation in securing coronavirus vaccines for the country and in resolving the debt problems of developing countries, it said.

The minister also expressed support for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, a vision Tokyo is pushing to promote the rule of law, freedom of navigation and enhance regional connectivity through high-quality infrastructure, the Japanese ministry said.

Japan is pitching the vision in its diplomacy in Africa amid China's rising clout in the continent. Motegi's African visit came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi traveled to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles through Saturday.

The Senegalese foreign minister said she supports Japan's view completely and will actively seek to realize the vision, the ministry said.

Prior to the meetings, Motegi and Senegal's economy minister Amadou Hott exchanged notes Sunday regarding Japan's extension of up to 7.17 billion yen ($69 million) of low-interest loans to Senegal to improve rice production and help raise its food self-efficiency rate, it said.

Motegi, who visited Senegal after concluding a five-nation Latin America tour to Mexico, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil, will travel onto Kenya before returning to Japan on Thursday.

Motegi's Africa tour follows his trip to Tunisia, Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius in December last year.

On Tuesday, Motegi also held telephone talks with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama and explained he had to cancel a planned stop in the African country due to the detection of a new strain of coronavirus there, stressing Nigeria continues to be an important partner of Japan, the ministry said.

Motegi and Onyeama agreed to closely cooperate toward the next round of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in 2022 to discuss development and health issues, it said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel